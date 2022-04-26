Forest County Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $22K By Person Claiming to Be Lawyer

HARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Forest County woman was recently scammed out of $21,800.00 by an individual who claimed to be a lawyer.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between 2:23 p.m. on March 29, 2022, and 9:00 p.m. on April 1, 2022.

Police say an unknown actor, claiming to be an attorney, called a 77-year-old West Hickory woman and related that her granddaughter was in jail after a traffic accident and needed money for several different fees.

Police say $21,800.00 was stolen.

The investigation continues.

The public asked if you get a call and are unsure of the validity to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

