 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Forest County Woman Scammed Out of Nearly $22K By Person Claiming to Be Lawyer

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

Police CarHARMONY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Forest County woman was recently scammed out of $21,800.00 by an individual who claimed to be a lawyer.

According to Marienville-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between 2:23 p.m. on March 29, 2022, and 9:00 p.m. on April 1, 2022.

Police say an unknown actor, claiming to be an attorney, called a 77-year-old West Hickory woman and related that her granddaughter was in jail after a traffic accident and needed money for several different fees.

Police say $21,800.00 was stolen.

The investigation continues.

The public asked if you get a call and are unsure of the validity to call PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.