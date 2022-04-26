 

John D Adams

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-tdqbkRFZPqCDEU_1401x876John D Adams, 71, of Porter Township, passed away on April 19, 2022, surrounded by family.

He was born to the late Herbert and Erma Adams, on January 9, 1951, in Seminole, Pennsylvania.

John was an Army Veteran and retired from Consol Energy as a coal miner for 25 years.

He married Sandy Goheen, the love of his life, in 1970, who survives him.

John is also survived by son John Adams Jr. of New Bethlehem, daughter Angie Conklin and her husband, Brian of Cortland New York.

John was proud of his six grandchildren, Joshua Adams, Jade Adams, Jasmine Adams, Josey Adams, Mackenzie Conklin and Gracie Conklin.

John was known for his love of family, gardening, flowers, and fishing on the finger lakes of New York.

He loved his home and looked forward to sitting on his front porch while enjoying the sunshine each year.

He was a member of the New Bethlehem Lodge #522 F&AM.

A private memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 26th.

In lieu of flowers, John would have wanted a nice gestor of kindness to be paid forward in his honor.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

