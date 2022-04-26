 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Koyia Owner Yan Pleads Guilty in Disorderly Conduct Case Involving Juvenile

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

koyia-expressCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The owner of Koyia Express pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in district court after he was reportedly charged for kissing a known juvenile on the cheek and hugging her last month.

Clarion Borough Police filed one summary count of harassment against 50-year-old Qizhi Yan, of Clarion, on March 29, 2022, at Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

That charge was changed to summary disorderly conduct at the district court level, a charge which Yan plead guilty to on April 21.

Court filings at Judge Quinn’s office indicate the incident occurred at Koyia Express at 726 Main Street in Clarion. Yan reportedly hugged and kissed a known juvenile on the cheek.

Yan was fined $214.78.

No further details were released.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.