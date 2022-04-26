Koyia Owner Yan Pleads Guilty in Disorderly Conduct Case Involving Juvenile

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The owner of Koyia Express pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in district court after he was reportedly charged for kissing a known juvenile on the cheek and hugging her last month.

Clarion Borough Police filed one summary count of harassment against 50-year-old Qizhi Yan, of Clarion, on March 29, 2022, at Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office.

That charge was changed to summary disorderly conduct at the district court level, a charge which Yan plead guilty to on April 21.

Court filings at Judge Quinn’s office indicate the incident occurred at Koyia Express at 726 Main Street in Clarion. Yan reportedly hugged and kissed a known juvenile on the cheek.

Yan was fined $214.78.

No further details were released.

