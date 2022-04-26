 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Paul J. Swartzfager

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 07:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-vivc7jpG1iBg8LdPaul J. Swartzfager, 85, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sunday April 24, 2022 at his home.

Born Feb. 19, 1937 in Kossuth, PA., he was the son of the late Joseph & Ethel Chambers Swartzfager.

Paul entered the United States Air Force on Jan. 4, 1955 and served until Nov. 5, 1958 as Airmen 2nd Class.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Army from Dec. 29, 1959 and was discharged Dec. 28, 1962 with the rank of SP5.

On Dec. 29, 1962 he reenlisted with the Army and continued to serve as a SP5, where he was a helicopter repairman and received the Good Conduct Medal with 2 Bronze Loops, discharged on Dec 28, 1965.

He finished his career in the military by going back to the Air Force on June 14, 1966 and earning the rank of SSGT., and was discharged on June 12, 1970.

Paul’s service to his country did not end there, he served in the PA Army National Guard from Feb. 21, 1981 until Feb. 20, 1984.

Paul was a member of the Oil City VFW and had been past commander.

He was also a member of the Oil City American Legion.

Paul was of the Protestant Faith.

He was married on Oct. 31, 2013 to the former Charlotte S. Voit and she survives.

Paul enjoyed playing the guitar, shooting pool, listening to music and was an avid outdoorsman.

He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 5 children and 2 step children.

Several grandchildren and great grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by a brother, Wayne Swartzfager & his wife June of FL., and a sister, Emma Beck of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sons and brothers, Carl, Bill and Bob Swartzfager and a brother-in-law Glenn Beck.

There will be no viewing or services at this time.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.