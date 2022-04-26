Paul J. Swartzfager, 85, of Oil City, PA., passed away Sunday April 24, 2022 at his home.

Born Feb. 19, 1937 in Kossuth, PA., he was the son of the late Joseph & Ethel Chambers Swartzfager.

Paul entered the United States Air Force on Jan. 4, 1955 and served until Nov. 5, 1958 as Airmen 2nd Class.

He then enlisted in the U.S. Army from Dec. 29, 1959 and was discharged Dec. 28, 1962 with the rank of SP5.

On Dec. 29, 1962 he reenlisted with the Army and continued to serve as a SP5, where he was a helicopter repairman and received the Good Conduct Medal with 2 Bronze Loops, discharged on Dec 28, 1965.

He finished his career in the military by going back to the Air Force on June 14, 1966 and earning the rank of SSGT., and was discharged on June 12, 1970.

Paul’s service to his country did not end there, he served in the PA Army National Guard from Feb. 21, 1981 until Feb. 20, 1984.

Paul was a member of the Oil City VFW and had been past commander.

He was also a member of the Oil City American Legion.

Paul was of the Protestant Faith.

He was married on Oct. 31, 2013 to the former Charlotte S. Voit and she survives.

Paul enjoyed playing the guitar, shooting pool, listening to music and was an avid outdoorsman.

He also enjoyed doing carpentry work.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by 5 children and 2 step children.

Several grandchildren and great grandchildren and by many nieces and nephews.

He is also survived by a brother, Wayne Swartzfager & his wife June of FL., and a sister, Emma Beck of Franklin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 sons and brothers, Carl, Bill and Bob Swartzfager and a brother-in-law Glenn Beck.

There will be no viewing or services at this time.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Hospital.

