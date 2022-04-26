PSP: BOLO Issued for Individuals Carrying Guns Was False Alarm

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – A Tuesday night BOLO that was issued in the area of Eagle Park for a report of individuals carrying guns turned out to be a false alarm.

A representative of Clarion-based State Police said troopers canvassed the area of Eagle Park in Clarion Borough around 9:30 p.m.

The BOLO was canceled around 10:40 p.m. after it was determined the individuals had airsoft guns and were of no danger to the public.

Clarion Borough Police and Clarion University Police also responded.

