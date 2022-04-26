Robert T. Sutley, 72, of Dempseytown, passed away unexpectedly at his home early Sunday morning, April 24, 2022.

Born in Franklin in January 14, 1950 he was a son of the late Charles and Mary Jane Strawbridge Sutley.

Bob worked at PennDot for 35 years as an equipment operator and enjoyed running the grader.

He was a member of the Rainbow Beagle Club and the Oil Creek Beagle Club for a number of years.

He loved horses and enjoyed going to horse shows.

Bob loved racing and built a race car with his sons.

He enjoyed the outdoors and four wheeling.

Bob was a proud Father and Grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family.

On August 6, 1971 he married the former Margaret “Peggy” Fonzo and she survives.

Also surviving are two children; Robert J. Sutley and his wife Helen of Cherrytree and Brian Sutley and his wife Jennifer of Titusville; four grandchildren, Colton Sutley, Cassidy Sutley, Isabella Sutley and Lyllian Sutley; four sisters, Cindy Terry and her husband Tex of Polk, Cheryl Karns and her husband David of Franklin, Sandy Ray of Titusville and Judi Bowman and her husband Bob of Morgantown, PA.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother, John Sutley and a sister Lynda Walters.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. & 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Friday.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Cindy Weber, officiating.

Interment will follow at Dempseytown Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial donations to the Oakland Township Volunteer Fire Department 779 Speer Road Cooperstown, Pa. 16317

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

