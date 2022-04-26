Say What?!: French Nun Named World’s Oldest Person at 118 Years, 73 Days Old

FRANCE – Guinness World Records announced a French nun officially became the world’s oldest person living at the age of 118 years and 73 days old.

Guinness said Sister Andre, a nun born Lucile Randon on February 11, 1904, was officially dubbed the oldest living person following the death of Japanese woman Kane Tanaka at the age of 119 years and 107 days old.

