Services Announced for Dennis H. Bish, Sr.

Services will be held for Dennis H. Bish, Sr., who passed away on April 4, 2022, at Edgewood Heights in New Bethlehem.

Friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.

A Celebration of life service will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bud Davis officiating.

A full obituary can be found here.

