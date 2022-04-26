Stimulants: Impact on the Brain & Behaviors
Armstrong-Indiana-Clairion Drug and Alcohol Commission will host a “Best Practices & Approaches for Effective Treatment & Recovery” training on May 6.
Vince Mercuri will be leading the training on May 6, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., at Clarion Psychiatric Center.
Clarion Psychiatric Center is located at 2 Hospital Dr. Clarion, PA 16214.
Lunch will be provided for attendees.
Topics included in this training:
– The scope of stimulant use in the US and beyond;
– Stimulants and the brain and impact of use on cognition;
– Stimulant use and psychosis;
– Short- and long-term physical and mental health consequences of
stimulant use and considerations for unique populations;
– The intersection of stimulant use and HIV risk;
– Effective evidence-based behavioral treatment interventions and
recovery supports for people with a stimulant use disorder.
Pre-registration is required; register at the following link: https://forms.gle/8seYUqKSY8D6SLbP9.
For more information, visit acidic.org or call 814-226-6350.
