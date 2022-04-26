 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police: Woman Arrested After Drugs, Paraphernalia Seized From Clarion Residence

Tuesday, April 26, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

American,Policeman,And,Police,Car,In,The,BackgroundCLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 21-year-old woman is facing felony charges after police reportedly discovered a large amount of drugs and paraphernalia at a Clarion residence last Thursday.

According to court documents, Clarion County Detectives filed criminal charges against 21-year-old Emma Lee Peterson in Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Thursday, April 21.

According to a criminal complaint, Clarion Borough Police executed a search warrant on the residence of Emma Peterson, in the area of Wilson Avenue, Clarion, on Thursday, April 21, around 11:56 a.m.

Through the search, authorities seized the following items:

– $1,342.00 in U.S. currency
– 12 individual baggies of marijuana packaged for sale
– Two larger baggies containing bulk marijuana
– Baggie of suspected mushrooms
– Two digital scales
– Packaging material
– Drug paraphernalia containing 12 smoking devices and grinder

The items were located in Emma Peterson’s bedroom, the complaint states.

Peterson was arraigned at 3:56 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, in front of Judge Quinn on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession with Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (two counts)
– Possession of Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor (two counts)
– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

She is currently free on $10,000.00 (10%) monetary bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, May 17, at 11:30 p.m. in Clarion County Central Court.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.