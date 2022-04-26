Save The Date: North Clarion Students to Perform ‘The Wizard of Oz’ on May 6, 7

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – Lions and Tigers and Bears! Oh My! Save the date – May 6th or May 7th – to see North Clarion’s production of the musical The Wizard of Oz!

(Pictured above and below: “The Wizard of Oz” play practice on Monday evening. Photos by Jackie Bauer.)

Performances are scheduled for Friday, May 6, at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, May 7, at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. at North Clarion High School.

This year’s cast includes Morgan Minich as Dorothy, Kaine McFarland as Scarecrow, Katie Bauer as Tinman, Cole Anderson as Lion, Kylie Disney as Glinda, Molly Ellenberger as The Wicked Witch of the West, Emily McCaslin as The Emerald City Guard, Parker Evans as The Wizard of Oz, and Maggie Boehme as the Mayor of Munchkin City.

The performance also features choreography by Abbey Barron and Taylor Sherbine.

North Clarion High School is located at 10439 PA-36, Tionesta, PA 16353.

