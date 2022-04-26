Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Business Manager

Immaculate Conception Parish

Immaculate Conception Parish is seeking a full-time Business Manager.

Responsibilities include Payroll, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Human Resources, Budgeting, and Financial Reporting. Occasional evening and weekend work may be necessary. A complete job description is available at www.icclarion.org.

Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Management or related field. MBA preferred. The position requires excellent written; communication and interpersonal skills; as well as proficiency with Microsoft Office software. Must demonstrate decision-making and problem-solving abilities, be committed to confidentiality, ability to multi-task, and be detail-oriented. The applicant must have all necessary clearances to work in a parish environment and provide proof of Covid vaccination.

Competitive pay and benefits are available.

Interested applicants should email cover letter and resume to [email protected]





Principal- Union School District

Union School District

Union School District is accepting applications for Principal.

K-12 PA principal certification is required; administrative experience preferred; exceptional leadership, interpersonal and organizational skills; experience with scheduling, student services, special education, standardized testing, discipline, and student activities; thorough knowledge of current best practices in the areas of professional development, technology integration, data analysis, curriculum, instruction, and assessment.

Applicants should send a letter of interest, resume, cert., current Act 34, Act 151, Act 114, and Act 168, PA Standard application and five recommendation letters, dated within the last year to:

Dr. John Kimmel, Superintendent

Union School District,

354 Baker Street, Suite 2

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Review of applications will begin on Friday, May 20, 2022, however, applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

www.unionsd.net

Union School District is an EOE





Full-Time Elementary Teachers

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is anticipating openings for multiple Permanent Full-Time Elementary Teachers for the 2022-2023 school year.

A Pennsylvania certification in PK-4 or K-6 is required.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114 and 168 clearances, copy of certification, transcript and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E

Applications must be received by May 16, 2022.





Customer Service Representative/Data Processor

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble (farmersofmarble.com) is seeking a motivated individual to join their team due to a planned retirement.

Located in Marble, Clarion County, Farmers Mutual is a community-minded and employee-focused employer that has been in business 140 years.

The ideal candidate for this job will be friendly, possess a positive attitude, and be customer service-oriented.

The position involves answering phones and providing timely and courteous service and support to their agents and policyholders. Organization skills and attention to detail are important when entering and updating data into the company’s systems to issue policies, process changes, and payments.

The candidate will have the opportunity to be trained by current staff in the role to become successful in the position. They will learn the procedures and operations within the department and the company to process policies and changes in an accurate and timely manner for the agents and policyholders. Opportunity to work in an office environment with a team of individuals that support each other and our customers.

A successful candidate will have the ability to learn rapidly and adapt quickly to change. The position will require the ability to work independently.

Good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to multi-task and prioritize tasks are important.

This position provides competitive benefits. Wages are based upon experience.

Qualifications Include:

High School Degree or equivalent

Customer Service and/or Data Entry previous experience preferred

Demonstrates good teamwork, judgment, and decision-making skills

Initiative-taking with strong organizational skills

Knowledge of word processing tools and spreadsheets (MS Office, Word, Excel, etc.)

Working knowledge of office equipment

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Flexible spending account

Life insurance

Paid time off (10 days earned within the first year)

Long Term Disability

Schedule:

Monday to Friday – 8:00 am to 4:30 pm

To Apply:

Please submit a resume by email to the attention/subject of “Office Manager” to [email protected] You may include a cover letter with your submission.





Administration Careers at C-L School District

Clarion-Limestone Area School District

The Clarion-Limestone Area School District currently has openings for a Business Manager, a Payroll/ Benefits Manager, and a Management Information Systems Director.

BUSINESS MANAGER

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business management, or related field with prior experience in budget development, fund accounting, financial management, investments, purchasing, and risk management. K-12 public school experience preferred. Salary commensurate with experience.

PAYROLL/BENEFITS MANAGER

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Accounting or Finance or five years of responsible school accounting office experience or equivalent knowledge including General Ledger, Accounts Payable, Payroll, State and Federal taxes and reports.

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEMS DIRECTOR

Requirements: Management Information Systems or Computer Science degree in a school setting preferred but not required.

Please forward a letter of interest, resume, and three letters of recommendation by 2:00 PM on May 3, 2022, to:

Mr. John Johnson, Substitute Superintendent

4091 C-L School Road

Strattanville, PA 16258

EOE





Supervisor of Special Education

Riverview Intermediate Unit #6

The Riverview Intermediate Unit #6 currently has openings for Two Supervisors of Special Education.

Supervisor of Special Education (Two Positions Available)

Full-time, 10-month, permanent position (210 days) Act 93 administrative position with salary range commensurate to the administration in the mid-western PA region. Requires valid PA certification for Special Education Supervision or Principal’s certification. Requires updated clearances for working in schools. Please note, a person interested in moving into administration and looking to take the necessary coursework to obtain Principal’s certification or Special Education Supervisor certification can apply for this position as well (hiring would be contingent on your completing the necessary certification).

General Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Provide leadership, coordination, supervision, and management for all special education programs and services in concert with the Director of Special Education at Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, with an emphasis on the supervision of the K-12 special education programming; coordinate services of RIU6 with school district personnel to meet the needs of each individual learner; facilitate and implement Individualized Education Plans for students; make professional development presentations to staff and district personnel; and provide the best care, safety, welfare, and security for the students in their care.

The deadline to apply is May 11, 2022.

Send the completed application packet to Teresa Baker via email, [email protected], or mail it to Riverview Intermediate Unit 6, 270 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA, 16214.

The application packet includes, but is not limited to, a letter of interest, standard application, clearances, certifications, transcripts, and any related training certifications/trainings (mandated reporter, suicide prevention, trauma, SAP, etc.).





Beverage-Air, in Brookville, currently has openings for Weekend Assembly Line Workers.

As an Assembler (3 days/12 hours, Friday- Sunday), you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – they will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience). You will receive 40 hours of pay per week for 36 hours of work; 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; 84 hours of holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours!

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability or protected veteran status. We are committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.

Job Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.50 – $18.50, corresponding with experience

How to apply: Visit https://beverage-air.com/careers/ and click on Apply Now.





Ophthalmic Technician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic has a full-time career opportunity available as an Ophthalmic Technician.

This position is based out of the Seneca office, but candidates must be willing to work flexible hours and travel to provide coverage at other Laurel Eye Clinic locations as needed such as the Grove City and Brookville offices. Travel benefits are provided.

Candidates must be positive, team-oriented individuals dedicated to providing excellent patient care.

Primary duties include:

Data collection and documentation in EHR

Chair-side doctor assistance

Performing diagnostic tests as required by the doctors

Certified Ophthalmic Assistant/Technician, LPN, medical assistant or individual with medical office experience preferred. Training will be provided.

Send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631; email [email protected]

Employment applications are available at www.laureleye.com. EOE





Production Workers $20/hr. – Colony Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes, in Shippenville, currently has openings for Production Workers with a NEW starting rate!.

Colony Factory Crafted Homes (operating under new ownership), a division of Cavco Industries Inc. headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is one of the largest manufactured home builders in the United States. Colony Homes, with its Shippenville, Pennsylvania facility, has consistently been a leader and innovator in the systems-built housing market since opening its doors in 1988. Colony Homes prides itself on intertwining day-to-day operations with its core values of Integrity, Trust, Create Teamwork to Win, Relationships Matter, Curious to be Better, and Diversity of Thinking and Debate. These values are used throughout their facility as the foundation for their success.

For the past 34 years, their success has been on the dedicated employees that build their homes, and the retailers that sell them in a 15-state area.

Wages:

NEW STARTING WAGE

NEW EMPLOYEES START FROM DAY ONE AT $20.00/HR

After a 45-day union probationary period, the hourly rate will be based on the union contract incentive system, with rates up to an average of $25.50/hour.

Driven candidates with great work ethics and motivation are encouraged to apply to be a part of their family, and experience the opportunity to learn various skills to become proficient at the following construction trade knowledge:

Welding

Plumbing

Framing/Carpentry

Electrical

Siding

Roofing

Cabinet Construction

Cabinet Installation

Carpet/Flooring Installation

Material Handling

Forklift Operation

And More…

Full-time position: Monday through Friday Day Shift, Pay up to an average of $25.50/hour

Benefits:

Paid Vacation

Paid Personal Days

401K

Life Insurance (Company Paid)

AD&D Insurance (Company Paid)

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Discount Policy

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Skills & Qualifications:

Dependability

Efficiency

Attention to Detail

Safety Conscious

Ability to Follow Directions

An ideal production employee must be willing to learn quickly and enjoy “hands on” work alongside peers

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00 – $25.50 per hour

Schedule: Monday to Friday

Click here and apply today!





Lot Attendant and Receptionist/ Sales Assistant

4 Your Car Connection, Inc

4 Your Car Connection, Inc, located in Cranberry, currently has openings for a Lot Attendant as well as a Receptionist/ Sales Assistant.

Lot Attendant

Hard-working & self- motivated

Task oriented

Takes direction & works well independently

Reliable & responsible

Able to handle physical labor

A valid PA driver’s license is required. This is a full-time position. No experience is necessary, they will train the right individual.

Receptionist/ Sales Assistant

Greeting customers

– Managing/directing phone system with customers and staff

– Aiding sales staff

– Computer experience, filing & misc. tasks

The candidate should be a team player with an excellent personality and great with customers.

Please e-mail your resume and cover letter to [email protected]; submit an application on their website, under the career tab, at 4yourcarconnection.com; or stop by 4YCC’s Administrative building at the 257/322 Cranberry intersection.





Mental Health Worker

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Mental Health Worker at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $16.84 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign on Bonus

$16.84 – $23.87 an hour

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Worker is to provide medically necessary mental health treatment services to children and adolescents experiencing social, emotional, behavioral, and psychiatric problems. The position provides direct client supervision to those clients with chronic or acute mental disorders who require active treatment.

For a more information related to this position, including essential functions and requirements, and to apply please follow this link.





Grounds and Maintenance Help

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins

Kalyumet Camping & Cabins, a family campground located near Cook Forest, is seeking Grounds and Maintenance help for the 2022 camping season.

Available positions include a full-time grounds & maintenance position commencing immediately and continuing through the camping season. Part-time positions for spring clean-up, with the opportunity to continue the position through the summer and fall seasons, are also available.

Qualified candidates for the full-time position must possess a valid Drivers License.

On-going responsibilities:

Grass mowing and trimming

Campsite maintenance

Leaf blowing, raking & pick-up

Trash & litter removal

Bathroom cleaning

Other grounds and building maintenance related tasks as needed

Successful candidates must demonstrate the following skills:

Demonstrate skills in the safe operation of landscaping equipment

Demonstrate proficiency in operating a zero-turn mower and tractor

Be able to stand and walk for extended periods and be able to work outdoors in various types of weather including rain, heat and cold

Be able to use cleaning and sanitizing agents

Be able to lift 50 lbs

Be able to work independently

Be mechanically inclined and possess a general construction and mechanical knowledge

Must possess a positive attitude and be comfortable interacting with customers

To apply, please call 814-744-9622 or email [email protected] to request an application.





Caseworker 1- Independent Living

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Independent Living.

POSITION: Caseworker 1- Independent Living, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Caseworker 1 provides support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provides services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. This position is a social service position in a public children and youth services agency. Employees in IL provide service to parents and children in an effort to help them attain a more satisfactory social, economic, emotional, or physical adjustment. Employment of social service aid skills is important in order that essential information is obtained and utilized to counsel individuals and members of their families. Work is performed in accordance with established regulations, policies, and procedures. Incumbents in this position are to provide support to children and/or youth and adolescents experiencing difficulties; and to provide an effort to facilitate growth, behavioral, and emotional improvements to those individuals and their families.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker 1- On-Going

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- On-Going.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and helping to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

For specific details related to this job including Examples of Duties/ Responsibilities; Other Duties; Clearances; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker 1- Intake

Clarion County Children and Youth Services

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $18/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, April 13, 2022

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, and provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 4:00 p.m.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Summer Employment Opportunities at UFP Parker

UFP Parker

UFP Parker is currently hiring seasonal employees for many positions and shifts.

The school year is ending and building season is ramping up. Now is the perfect time to think about summer employment. If you are looking for full or part-time, day or afternoon, flexible scheduling is available. Afternoon shift pays $1.50 more an hour shift differential. Seasonal employees must be 18 by the date of hire.

This is a great opportunity for students in Construction Technology or with an interest in building trades to gain not only a paycheck but also real-world skills and the opportunity to build a solid resume. Summer employment is also perfect for college students, graduating seniors, or anyone 18 or older looking to earn a living wage through the summer months. Permanent positions are also available.

The UFP Industries family of companies is more than a job, it is a career in the making with FREE programs like their UFP Degree Program Business School. Students receive the equivalent of a Bachelor of Business Administration degree that they would earn from any traditional college or university. Graduates are eligible for all positions within the company where a college degree is required. With this program, you will work at one of their facilities either full or part-time. Since all costs associated with attending school are covered by a scholarship, what you earn is yours. You can learn more about their degree program at: https://ufpbusinessschool.com/

Tuition and Educational Assistance are also available for employees working at least 40 hours a week with 6 months of service. This program provides financial assistance to employees for work-related courses.

Apply online and set up your tour today!

WWW.UFPI.COM/CAREERS

Any questions may be directed to Shelly Kaltenbach, Field Recruiter.

Email: [email protected]

Cell (call or text): 814-316-1033

Office: 724-399-2992

Walk-in applications can be taken at their Parker location, 116 N River Ave. Parker, PA 16049.





Soccer Head Coaches

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is hiring two Soccer Head Coaches beginning with the 2022-23 school year.

The open positions are for Girls’ Varsity Soccer Head Coach and Co-Ed Jr High Soccer Head Coach.

All interested candidates should send a letter of interest, three letters of reference, and current clearances to:

Mr. Brad Wagner, High School Principal

700 Beatty Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: Until the Position is Filled.





Licensed Massage Therapist

Spine & Extremities Center, PC

Spine & Extremities Center, PC of Clarion is recruiting a licensed massage therapist for a full or part-time position.

In addition to direct patient care with therapeutic massage, the position includes training and integration of using Class IV medical laser therapy, Shockwave Therapy (Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Therapy, EPAT), and High Energy Induction Therapy (HEIT) into the patient’s treatment program, if indicated, under medical supervision.

Competitive compensation. Training in our advanced modalities is primarily onsite.

Hours to include days, evenings, and Saturdays as needed.

Please submit your resume to:

[email protected] or call 227-5855.





Office Assistant

National Forest Products

National Forest Products is looking for a competent Office Assistant to help with the organization and running of the daily administrative operations of the company.

The ideal candidate will be a hard-working professional, able to undertake a variety of office support tasks and work diligently under pressure.

This person will be comfortable with a high degree of attention to detail and discretion.

Applicants are encouraged to apply in person at:

427 NFP Drive

Marienville, PA 16239





Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary 15-20 hours a week to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position will provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail-oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail resume to or drop off at:

Rimersburg Borough Office

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Email resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.





Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales currently has an opening for a Medium & Heavy Duty Truck Parts Sales and Delivery Associate.

“Family-owned since 1940… and we need you!”

How would you like to work for a company that actually cares about you? How about a company that also truly cares about your time with family? How about a company that treats you like a member of their family? If that sounds good, keep reading…

Join the parts sales team at Zacherl Motor Truck Sales in Clarion! In business since 1940, they are looking for motivated and energetic people to help them continue to grow and improve their parts department and their dealership. Growth in parts sales is a goal of Zacherl Motors, so they are adding another Outside Sales and Delivery Associate. This position will be full-time and permanent. Their facility is just North of Interstate 80, exit 64 in Clarion, PA at 795 Greenville Pike.

Zacherl Motor Truck Sales started in 1940 as a family business and continues to operate as a family business 82 years later. They offer great benefits and an engaged, exciting, and enjoyable working atmosphere. Their employee benefits package includes major medical insurance, dental insurance, vision insurance, life insurance, a 401k retirement plan with dollar for dollar match up to 4% of your gross pay, paid vacation after just 3 months of employment, 7 paid holidays each year, flexible hours, overtime pay, and paid work uniforms. They also have a compensation plan in place if you choose your medical insurance coverage elsewhere (from a spouse for example) if you do not need insurance through the company.

Parts associates earn hourly pay and commission pay on parts sales with a commission for team success and individual sales commission as well. The hourly pay range depends upon experience and the commission pay is based on sales with no limit to the compensation. Continual parts and sales training with them is a must and they help you to earn while you learn. The earning potential is great with your commitment and with their commission plans and their team-based philosophy.

Extra pay per hour comes with loyalty, teamwork, training, and overall experience. Zacherl Motors also has an annual profit sharing bonus.

Call Randy Reinsel at 800-832-8580 today for more information and please fill out a job application under the APPLY button on their website at www.zacherlmotors.com or stop in for a printed application.







Experienced Auto Body Technician

Nick’s Auto Body

Nick’s Auto Body in Clarion is seeking an experience auto body technician.

Nick’s Auto Body offers competitive wages and an excellent benefits package.

Full-time Monday through Friday. No weekends!!

Paid Holidays!!

Apply in person or call Mike @ 814-297-1600

You may also email your resume to [email protected]

Kitchen and Dishwasher Positions

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar is currently hiring full-time kitchen and dishwasher positions.

Sweet Basil offers a competitive wage and health insurance.

Applicants must possess the following qualities:

Friendly and positive attitude

Reliable, dedicated, and strong work ethic

Loves working in a fast-paced, team-oriented environment

Willing to work nights, various shifts, and weekend

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

No experience is required.

Apply in person at the restaurant located at 21108 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254, The restaurant opens at 11:00 a.m. seven days a week.

Interested applicants can also send their resumes to [email protected]





Charles Machine, Inc. has immediate openings for Full-time Machinists & Welder/Fabricators.

Founded in 1978, their family-owned, full-service machine shop, including a welding and fabricating facility encompasses 57,000 square feet and serves all types of heavy industries.

Join the Charles Machine, Inc. family of employees today!

Machinist:

CNC experience is a plus, but will train the right motivated people

Must possess very strong math skills

Welder/Fabricator:

Mig, Tig, stick all metals & knowledge of working with drawings & blueprints a plus

Position is alternating 1st and 2nd shifts

Requirements:

Pass pre-employment drug screening

Reliable

Must be able to lift, bend, twist, push and pull during shift

Abide by all safety protocols

Steel-Toed Boots

At Charles Machine, Inc. success begins with…

Competitive Hourly Pay – Non-Exempt

$1.25 Per Hour 2nd Shift Differential

Annual Bonus

Simple IRA Retirement Plan with Company Matching Program

Paid Holidays

Paid Vacation

Medical, Prescription & Vision Insurance

Company Paid Disability & Life Insurance

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at:

10037 Olean Trl

Summerville, PA 15864

Monday – Friday 8 am to 3:30 pm. Please be prepared for an on-the-spot interview.

www.charlesmachine.com

https://www.facebook.com/CharlesMachineInc





Service Coordinator II DS

County of Venango

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for their Developmental Services Unit.

Looking for a change? Are you a compassionate person interested in making a difference in people’s lives? Are you seeking a professional workplace staffed with talented, caring, professional co-workers? Then the County of Venango Human Services is the place for you!

They provide paid time off (vacations, 15 holidays, sick time), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Find them on Facebook at venangocountyhr. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Qualified applicants must pass an interview.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 04/19/22 at 4:00 p.m. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Heeter Lumber currently has an opening for an experienced CDL truck driver to load and deliver customer orders including redi-mix concrete at their New Bethlehem location.

Responsibilities:

Greeting and assisting customers

Load customer orders

Build loads for delivery and deliver to customer location

Load, unload, and stock: lumber, building supplies, hardware, & redi-mix concrete

Operate forklift & front end loader

Prepare customer custom cut orders

Clean and maintain lumber yard, hardware store, and deliver vehicles

Inspect vehicles for mechanical items and safety issues and perform preventative maintenance

Comply with truck driving rules and regulations (size, weight, route designations, parking and break periods) as well as with company policies and procedures

Maneuver trucks into loading or unloading positions

Document and log work/rest periods and miles spent driving and retain fuel receipts

Collect and verify delivery instructions

Report defects, accidents or violations

Skills:

Proven work experience as a truck driver

Extensive knowledge of applicable truck driving rules and regulations

No recent moving or driving violations

Adaptability and foresight to handle unexpected situations (traffic, weather conditions etc)

Valid CDL license

Job Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 – $20.00 per hour

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Schedule:

8 hour shift

Overtime

Weekend availability

Education:

High school or equivalent (Preferred)

License/Certification:

Commercial Driver License (Required)

Apply one of the following ways:

Take your resume to their New Bethlehem Store located at 402 W Broad Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242

Email your resume to [email protected]

Visit the careers portion of their website www.heeterlumber.com and click employment application





Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is anticipating an opening for a Jr/Sr High School Assistant Principal.

This will be a permanent, 220-Day, administrative position available on July 1, 2022.

Enrollment Approximately 450, Grades 7-12.

Requirements: PA Principal Certification. Secondary Principal Experience Preferred; Experience in technology, student discipline, curriculum development, data analysis, evaluation and supervision, a plus. Must possess excellent organizational, communication and team-building skills.

Send PA Standard Teacher Application, Letter of Interest, Resume, Three Professional References, Transcripts, and Current Clearances to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232.

Deadline to apply is April 27, 2022.





Manufacturing Plant Opportunities at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries currently has openings for Material Handler, Crane Operator, Furnace Outlet/Inlet Operator, Auto Saw Operator, Packer, Pointer Operator, and much much more!!

Salary Range: $15.50 to $21 per hour, $1.20 per hour night shift differential.

Responsibilities include the operation of a variety of machines to process and ensure quality tubing.



At Webco they:

Empower Their People with...

Opportunities for growth

Promotion from within

401(K) Matching

Paid Holidays & Vacation



Focus and Build on Strengths…

Education Reimbursement

Training Opportunities

Webco U. Courses

Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

Health & Wellness Programs

Health Insurance

Disability & Life Insurance

EAP

Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

Attendance Bonuses

Safety Bonuses

Referral Bonuses

Longevity Pay

Profit Sharing

Retirement Planning



Expect the Best…

Motivated

Punctual

Coachable

Dependable

Safety Driven

100% Engaged

Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.

Apply NOW to join their family!









Clinical and Non-Clinical Positions

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network

Presbyterian SeniorCare Network is currently hiring compassionate individuals—RNs, LPNs, CNAs, PCAs, Dining Services Aides, Housekeeping, Maintenance Techs and more.

Join their team and help in Making Aging Easier® for older adults. If you’re looking for a meaningful career and a chance to provide warmth and care while making a difference, consider joining Presbyterian SeniorCare’s team. Their team members build individual relationships with residents and their families, as well as with each other so everyone’s lives can be a little brighter. They are ready to welcome you!

Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) Trainee

Oakwood Heights- Oil City, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual, Varied Shifts

The Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) training is a Nurse Assistant training program authorized by the State of PA under the current Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration and PA Act 138 of 2020. This free, paid training will prepare you to sit for the PA State Nurse Aide certification exam and, upon passing, you will become a Certified Nurse Assistant at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.

Home Health Registered Nurse (RN)

Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health- NursingOakmont or Washington, PA

Home Health- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Daylight Shift w/ On-Call Rotation

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $10,000***

Be part of an exciting opportunity to participate in the launching of a new, state-licensed home health agency! Presbyterian SeniorCare Home Health is seeking caring professional nurses to provide home health visits to patients in the community and on their campuses in Oakmont and Washington.

Dining Services Aides, Cooks

Oakmont, Longwood at Oakmont

Full-time/Part-time/Casual

Assist the residents in making healthy choices as you prepare and serve nutritious meals designed to help them thrive.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Washington Campus- Southmont Washington, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $2,000***

Helps Resident by providing comfort. Supports daily living needs of the resident, such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring. Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members.

CNA Training Classes

All Campuses- Full-time

Are you interested in becoming a Certified Nurse’s Aide? Register for their CNA training classes, starting soon, to begin your journey with Presbyterian SeniorCare today.

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Oakmont Campus- The Willows Oakmont, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time/Casual/Premium Weekend, Positions Open for All Shifts, Short Shifts Available

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $2,000***

Helps Resident by providing comfort. Supports daily living needs of the resident, such as assisting with personal hygiene and vital sign monitoring. Able to effectively interact with residents, resident families, and team members.

Maintenance Technician II – Property Management

SeniorCare Network- SeniorCare Network, Pittsburgh, PA

Property Management- Full-time/Part-time, Daylight Shift w/ On-Call Rotation

***Ask about their Sign-on Bonus: Up to $1,500***

SeniorCare Network is an award-winning property management affiliate of Presbyterian SeniorCare Network. For more than 30 years, they have been making a difference in the lives of older adults by providing high-quality affordable housing options.

Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) Trainee

New Wilmington Campus- Shenango New Wilmington, PA

Certified Nurses Aide- Full-time/Part-time

The Temporary Nurse Assistant (TNA) training is a Nurse Assistant training program authorized by the State of PA under the current Federal Covid-19 Emergency Declaration and PA Act 138 of 2020. This free, paid training will prepare you to sit for the PA State Nurse Aide certification exam and, upon passing, you will become a Certified Nurse Assistant at Presbyterian SeniorCare Network.

For more information on any of these positions or to apply please visit the Presbyterian SeniorCare Employment page here.





Summer Workers – Maintenance

Clarion Area School District

Clarion Area School District is currently hiring summer workers.

Duties include helping in the maintenance of the buildings and to work with staff in performing work on projects being completed during the summer.

Full-time and part-time temporary summer positions are available for those 18 years of age and older starting at $10 per hour.

Submit letters of interest and resumes to Mike Fagley at Clarion Area School District, 219 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.





Multiple Human Services Career Opportunities

County of Venango

The County of Venango currently has several open Human Services positions.

Looking for a change? Are you a compassionate person interested in making a difference in people’s lives? Are you seeking a professional workplace staffed with talented, caring co-workers? Then the County of Venango Human Services is the place for you! They check all the boxes.

Venango County is currently accepting applications for the following Human Services positions:

Department Clerk III CSS/Housing ($9.60/hr.)

Housing Supports Coordinator ($15.25/hr.)

CSS/Housing Manager ($21.56/hr.)

Venango County provides 15 paid holidays, paid vacations, and paid sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications, sign-on bonus information, and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Follow them on Facebook @venangocountyhr.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Automotive Technician

Redbank Chevrolet

Redbank Chevrolet has an opening for an Automotive Technician.

This is a full-time position at their dealership in New Bethlehem, Pa.

Experience is preferred, but they will provide training.

Redbank Chevrolet offers competitive pay, bonuses, health, dental, vision, and 401K.

Applicants can send resumes to [email protected] or drop them off in person at the dealership located at 500 Broad Street, New Bethlehem, Pa.





Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician

Clarion Eye Care

Clarion Eye Care has an immediate opening for an Office Assistant/Ophthalmic Technician.

They are looking for a highly motivated people person to join their growing practice! The position will be for 32-36 hours per week. This will include one evening per week and an occasional Saturday morning.

The ideal candidate must:

be personable

be a team player

enjoy working with people

be able to efficiently multitask

be eager to learn

be willing to be cross-trained in other areas as needed

*****Experience is preferred but NOT required*****

Applicants should visit their website. Please take your resume AND application and apply in person.

1350 East Main Street, Suite #20

Clarion, PA 16214

www.clarioneyecare.com





Quality Assurance-Risk Management Personnel

County of Clarion

Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Department currently has an opening for Quality Assurance-Risk Management personnel.

POSITION: DD Quality Assurance-Risk Management, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY Grade: $15.00 – $19.30/hr

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Wednesday, March 28, 2022

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To ensure the health and safety of individuals being served and to ensure program compliance with regulations.

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Working Conditions; Physical and Mental Conditions; Qualifications; Clearances; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county isrecruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources

Administration Building, Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Wednesday, April 22, 2022, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Kahle’s Kitchens, Inc. is looking for a cabinet installer to join their team.

*** NOW OFFERING A $500 SIGN-ON BONUS ***

Duties will include helping deliver and install kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting, and countertops.

Interested applicants must be able to lift up to 100 pounds and have basic construction knowledge.

A clean driving record and drug test will be required for this position.

Pay will be based on experience.

If interested please email your resume to Rick Irwin at [email protected] or stop in at Kahle’s Kitchen located at 7488 PA-36, Leeper, Pa. 16233 for an application.





9-1-1 Telecommunicator

Warren County

The county of Warren currently has an opening for a 9-1-1 Telecommunicator.

POSITION: Full Time (Union Eligible) SALARY: $16.98 per hour

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

This is a bargaining unit position that involves the receipt and processing of calls for assistance through the County 9-1-1 emergency telephone system. Operates as a team player within the 9-1-1 primary answering point to effectively receive and process emergency and non-emergency calls, according to established policies and procedures. Duties include the monitoring and dispatching of appropriate emergency response providers such as police, fire, emergency medical services, emergency management and the hazardous materials response team via radio, telephone, and other means of communication.

Receives oral and written instruction (classroom/live environment) in equipment capability and operation, call taking and dispatch techniques, and inter-personal communications including management of multiple emergencies, listening and questioning skills, categorization and identification of appropriate local and/or regional emergency providers.

Rotating, split, and other variations of shift work may be required. This includes work scheduled for holidays and weekends. Unscheduled overtime and mandatory overtime are required.

Candidates must be able to function as a team player in a high functioning team – with complementary skills – who have common goals and are mutually accountable.

Candidates must possess the ability to maintain professionalism on a daily basis, including during periods of high stress and high call volume.

Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position and be able to mentally and physically react quickly to emergency situations.

Responds to public inquiries of both emergency and non-emergency nature in accordance with established policies and procedures.

The above statements reflect the general details considered necessary to describe the principal functions of the job and shall not be considered as a detailed description of all the work requirements that may be inherent in the job.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A high school education or GED equivalent is required

Punctuality to scheduled shift work is required

Experience in the field of public safety including call taking and emergency dispatch is preferred, but not required

Must be able to successfully pass the critical pre-employment call taking/dispatching testing program

Basic computer literacy

Before hire, any candidate for this position agrees to have a criminal background check at his/her own expense

The County can conduct periodic, unscheduled blood and/or urine tests for drug and/or alcohol screening. Warren County offers a robust benefits package including sick leave, paid holidays and paid vacation. Health care benefits include vision, dental and a medical plan from Blue Cross / Blue Shield. Warren County benefits also include a retirement/pension plan with both employee and employer contributions.

TO APPLY:

Interested candidates should requesVsubmlt a County job application, including proof of minimum requirements to:

Kim Exley, HR Administrator

204 4th Ave

Warren PA

([email protected]) by March 28, 2022.

Warren County Job Applications are available for download electronically at:

https://warrencountypa.gov/1195/Human-Resources/

Job posting is active from 3/28/2022 through 4/11/2022. All applications submitted on or before 4/11/2022 will receive consideration. Additional hiring needs may be filled through this vacancy announcement as deemed necessary.

Warren County is an equal opportunity employer and will consider applications for employment regardless of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, marital or veteran status, presence of a non-job-related medical condition or handicap, or any other legally protected status.





Drywall Supervisor

Colony Factory Crafted Homes

Colony Factory Crafted Homes currently has an opening for a Drywall Supervisor.

This position reports to the Production Manager.

Job Summary:

Supervises multiple production departments to maintain efficiency. Works with other supervisors to ensure optimal productivity. Competitive salary and benefits are available.

Qualifications:

Proven leadership experience

Management skills

Time Management

Some construction knowledge helpful

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Dental insurance

Health insurance

Life insurance

Paid time off

Vision insurance

Schedule:

Monday to Friday

Apply online by Clicking Here!





Secretary Position

Professional Office

A professional office in Clarion is currently seeking a person who has computer, Microsoft Word and general office skills.

This qualified individual must possess excellent organizational and communication skills, be able to work with little to no supervision, present the utmost professionalism and dependability.

Responsibilities of this position will include but are not limited to receptionist duties, preparation of deeds, and legal documents with speed and accuracy.

Attention to detail is a necessity. Attractive compensation, M-F 8-4. All inquiries will be kept confidential.

Please e-mail resumes to: [email protected]





Many Positions at Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association

The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association currently has multiple openings.

Full-Time Registered Nurse Clinical Coordinator

The RN best fit for this position is well organized and has excellent documentation skills.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Assist Clinical Supervisors with phone calls, 485 review, physician orders, medication reconciliation

Cover duties of Clinical Supervisors during vacations and other absences

Assist Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement Director with data analytical reports as needed

Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus Administrator on-call 1 weekend/month and 2 holidays/year. Salary will be based on experience.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Registered Nurse

The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Flex scheduling is available!

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1-year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus 1 weekend/month, 2 holidays/year, and rotating evenings. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM as needed.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide

CFVNA’s home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills and desires a more flexible schedule.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM; plus rotating evenings as needed, weekends, and Holidays

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Full-time Registered Nurse for Hospice Team

CFVNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Hospice Team. The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction.

Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place.

Requirements:

Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania

1 year recent acute care experience preferred; Home Health and/or Hospice a plus

CPR certification

Excellent verbal communication skills

Must have a current valid PA Driver’s License and reliable transportation

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM – 4:00 PM plus on average 1 weekend/month, 5 evenings/month, and 2 Holidays/year. Evening hours are scheduled visits between 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM. CFVNA on-call is staffed by full-time nurses resulting in NO on-call hours at this time for this position.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

Home Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services is growing and they are looking to hire Full-time, Part-time, and Per Diem employees to provide personal care to their consumers in their own homes.

VNA Extended Care Services provides personal care, light meal prep, and light housekeeping to their consumers. Days and Hours vary. Overnight hours may be available.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected] For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400.

VNA Extended Care Services, Inc. is committed to the principles of equal employment. They are committed to complying with all federal, state, and local laws providing equal employment opportunities, and all other employment laws and regulations. It is our intent to maintain a work environment that is free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation because of age (40 and older), race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, sex, sexual orientation (including transgender status, gender identity or expression), pregnancy (including childbirth, lactation, and related medical conditions), physical or mental disability, genetic information (including testing and characteristics), veteran status, uniformed service member status, or any other status protected by federal, state, or local laws.

Patient Scheduler

The Patient Scheduler is responsible for the daily operations of the agency’s ongoing patient scheduling functions.

Job duties include but are not limited to:

Coordinates and assigns daily/weekly nursing and home health aide visits for patients to staff in a timely manner with accuracy

Reassigns patient visits to covering staff during periods of vacations and other absences

Schedules Telehealth installations and removals

Communicates all changes in the daily schedule to appropriate supervisors and/or staff member

Other duties as assigned

Requirements:

Ability to completed work in a timely and accurate manner

High school graduate or equivalent

Prior scheduling experience preferred

Excellent verbal communication skills

Ability to handle pressure and delicate situations

Hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 AM- 4:00 PM. Wage will be based on experience.

Benefits for Full-time employees include:

Medical, Dental, and Vision offered the first of the month after your start date

Vacation, Sick, and Personal Days

401k retirement plan with company match

And More!!!!!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.





Cabinet Inspector and Finisher

National Forest Products

National Forest Products, a woodworking cabinet manufacturer, is seeking motivated and reliable individuals for their inspection and finishing departments.

These are full-time positions.

Duties for the Finishing Department include sanding, staining, buffing, and painting.

Duties for the Inspection Department include cleaning, inspecting, and wrapping of cabinets.

Benefits include paid vacation time and paid holidays.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply in person at 427 NFP Drive, Marienville, Monday – Friday 7 am to 3:30 pm.





Residential Treatment Supervisor I

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Residential Treatment Supervisor I at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $45,000 annually

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer

HIRING a Residential Treatment Supervisor I,

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus for New Hires

$45,000 Annually

Depending on prior experience you might earn more.

APPLY TODAY – BE PART OF THE ABRAXAS TEAM AND TOGETHER, you will continue BUILDING BETTER FUTURES

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the treatment supervisor is to manage and direct the administrative, human resources and clinical activities of a specific treatment unit. The treatment supervisor ensures that all Abraxas policies and procedures are followed. He/she serves as the primary role model for employees by leading, directing, guiding and supporting them in such a way that promotes their growth and development. The treatment supervisor is responsible for providing supervision to staff on a regular basis.

Essential Functions:

Maintains employee schedules that provide adequate coverage to ensure safety for both clients and employees

Develops and implements systems to organize and monitor work activities

Interviews and selects most qualified candidate among internal applicants for posted positions

Structures, implements, and facilitates new employee on-the-job orientation

Writes professional development plans in conjunction with employees to aid in their training and development

Conducts effective supervisory conferences and performance evaluations with employees, documents the content of such meetings and evaluations, and provides feedback

Determines and implements progressive discipline when needed according to the applicable policy

Responds to step 1 grievances

Schedules employee training to ensure that all mandatory training requirements are met

Provides ongoing effective supervision to unit employees and monitors case management activities

Schedules team meetings, plans and implements agendas, and implements activities in an effort to promote teamwork and communication within the unit

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management (SCM) and provides effective supervision to staff regarding the use of SCM

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Associate’s degree or sixty (60) college credits and three (3) years experience working with children; OR

Bachelor’s degree and one (1) year of experience working with children

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Click Here to apply.





Registered Nurse

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $20.87 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $5,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign on Bonus

$20.87 – $33.57 an hour

Summary:

Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of the patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care, and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.

Essential Functions:

Performs the required initial nursing assessments utilizing the Nursing Process

Ability to evaluate medical needs of the patient and work with a multi-disciplinary team to assist in facets of the Recovery Program relating to physical health

Assesses changes in patient’s status and reports appropriate physical/mental status information to the physician, mid-level practitioner, or other pertinent personnel

Develops the healthcare portion of the treatment plan within

Provides nursing reassessments on the treatment plan based on the patient’s progress and as goals are achieved

Accepts and transcribes verbal and written physician orders and incorporates them into the treatment plan as indicated

Ensures patient safety including the reporting of incidents and medication errors

Flexibility to adapt to schedule changes and assumption of responsibilities not delineated in the job description which are related to work as a member of an addiction/behavioral health treatment team

Monitors the self-administration program

Updates physician and interdisciplinary team on patient’s current and potential medical problems with proper documentation

Protects patients’ privacy and patients’ rights. Communicates/endorses accurate information regarding patients’ status and care during shift reports. Evaluates patient response and reaction (if any) to medications and/or medical treatments administered. Documents patient responses

Recommends/revises nursing interventions in collaboration with other staff according to the evaluation of progress or significant changes in the patient’s condition

Provides patient care as a member of the interdisciplinary team

Attends and participates in staff meetings and in-services. Attends professional seminars. Is responsible for providing evidence of continuing education. Participates in orientation of new employees, program interns, and volunteers. Attends mandatory in-services

Provides for the patient’s health education needs

Responsible for the use and allocation of various resources, i.e., time, personnel, and supplies

Participates as directed in the Quality Improvement Process

Follows up on medical/psychiatric referrals

Participates in the infection control program

Adheres to confidentiality requirements

Attends mandatory in-services

Knowledge of the procedures to follow in the event of an incident

Knowledge of job responsibility in emergency

Knowledge of responsibility regarding actions to minimize, eliminate, and report risks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

Minimum three (3) years experience as an LPN or RN and previous experience in the mental health field, or chemical dependency field or equivalent education/academic preparation required

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Click Here to apply.





Life Skills Worker II

Abraxas Youth and Family Services

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Life Skills Worker II at their Marienville facility.

Job Description

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Salary: $15.26 an hour

Bonus (if applicable): $3,000

Benefits: Full-time employees will enjoy a competitive benefits package for an energized workforce with options for you and your family including:

Paid time off

Paid holidays

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

Flexible spending account

Health savings account

Tuition Reimbursement

Reduced tuition rates

Employee discount

Employee assistance program

Pet insurance

Disability Insurance

Paid training

Other benefits available

Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign on Bonus

$15.26 – $19.26 an hour

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. They offer a wide array of services including life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor’s or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching, or just want to make a difference, Abraxas has a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Life Skill Worker II is to implement the clinical activities, which support the daily clinical schedule. In addition, the Life Skills Worker II assists in case management supervises clients, monitors and addresses client behavior, and documents services in clinical files.

Essential Functions:

Interacts meaningfully with clients

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately

Provides effective people security (headcounts, room checks, client movement, etc.)

Processes intakes and screens clients

Implements daily activity schedule – structures and coordinates client activities (i.e. family night, recreation, etc)

Facilitates and documents various psycho-educational groups/meetings (i.e. theme groups, D&A Education Seminars, process and procedure meetings, etc)

Supervises self-administration of medication

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High school diploma or GED

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Click Here to apply.





Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for an Assembly Line Worker.

This is a full-time position.

As an Assembler, you will lend a hand in creating innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. You will receive a 5% employer match on a 6% employee contribution to 401(k) – worth at least $1,400; pay progression review 12 months after hire date; holiday pay; and first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours! Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!

Two Shifts Available:

Monday through Thursday, 6:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (10 hrs.) – Starting hourly rate from $13.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience) Friday through Sunday, 6:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (12 hrs.) – Starting hourly rate from $15.50 (no experience required – we will train you) up to $20.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience) and overtime pay for any hours worked over 36 in a pay period

What You’ll Do:

Work within a team to assemble components or entire units

Use hand tools

Perform varied tasks

Conduct quality inspections on parts and products

Prepare finished products for shipment

Maintain a clean and orderly work area

Move objects up to 50 pounds

What You Bring:

Prior experience working as part of a team having responsibility for assembling an entire product or component of a product in a manufacturing environment is a plus!

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Attention to detail – you pay attention to the little things that make a difference

Manual dexterity – you have the ability to move your hand quickly, your hand together with your arm, or your two hands to grasp, manipulate, or assemble objects

Focus – you work quickly while staying focused for extended periods

Organization – you believe in “a place for everything and everything has its place.”

Accountability – you can be trusted and relied upon

Self-motivation – you meet or exceed performance goals without someone looking over your shoulder

Job Type: Full-time

Work Environment: Noisy; varying temperatures, depending upon season

Pay: $13.50 – $20.50 per hour

Work Authorization: No calls or agencies please. Beverage-Air will only employ those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. This is not a position for which sponsorship will be provided. Individuals with temporary visas such as E, F-1, H-1, H-2, L, B, J, or TN or who need sponsorship for work authorization now or in the future, are not eligible for hire

Equal Opportunity Employer: Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.





Beverage-Air Corporation Manufacturing, located in Brookville, currently has an opening for a Fabrication Press Operator.

This is a full-time position.

As a Fabrication Press Operator, you will be responsible for operating and maintaining fabrication equipment used in the production of their innovative, high-quality refrigeration products. Beverage-Air has a great deal to offer: 5% employer match on 6% employee contribution to 401(k), pay progression review 12 months after hire date, holiday pay, first-year paid vacation of up to 40 hours, and health insurance eligibility the first of the month, following hire date. Plus, earn a monthly production bonus of up to one (1) extra dollar for every hour worked in a month for reaching production targets!

One Shift Available: Monday through Thursday, 3:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. (10 hours) – Starting hourly rate of $13.50 plus $1.00/hour shift differential

No experience required – They will train you! Experienced operators may be offered up to $18.50 (with 5+ years of relevant, manufacturing experience)

What You’ll Do:

Identify and report any safety hazards or concerns

Set up, operate, and maintain presses, shears, and other press department equipment

Set up various jobs from instructions, drawings, or blueprints

Select various machine speeds, dies, and settings for different metal thicknesses and part sizes

Recognize faulty performance promptly in order to avoid damage to dies

Inspect dies and punches before and after each use, and report defects

Move objects up to 50 pounds

Stand for prolonged periods

What You Bring:

High school diploma or equivalent preferred

Prior experience in metal fabrication is a plus

Safety Mindfulness – you actively notice new things, think while you are working, and plan ahead what you will do next

Attention to detail – you are careful about detail and thorough in completing work tasks

Teamwork – you work well with others and like to collaborate

Basic mathematical skills – you can make calculations of amounts, sizes, or other measurements by adding, subtracting, multiplying, and dividing

Basic reading skills – you can understand written sentences and paragraphs in work-related documents

Job Type: Full-time

Work Environment: Noisy; varying temperatures, depending upon season

Work Authorization: No calls or agencies please. Beverage-Air will only employ those who are legally authorized to work in the United States. This is not a position for which sponsorship will be provided. Individuals with temporary visas such as E, F-1, H-1, H-2, L, B, J, or TN or who need sponsorship for work authorization now or in the future, are not eligible for hire

Equal Opportunity Employer: Beverage-Air is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, race, color, religion, national origin, age, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, gender identity, genetic information, disability, or protected veteran status. Beverage-Air is committed to providing a workplace free of any discrimination or harassment.





Culligan Route Drivers

Culligan of Brookville

Culligan of Brookville is hiring Route Drivers.

Competitive wages, generous benefits package including 401k match and PTO accrual from Day 1.

Walk-in today for an immediate interview or call 814-849-3041.

Culligan water of Brookville

992 PA-28

Brookville, PA 15825





Title and Notary Processor

Smathers Title and Notary

Smathers Title and Notary is looking for a dedicated individual to work in their title and notary department processing vehicle, boat, motorcycle, and ATV title transfers.

This position would also perform notary work and other Penn Dot services.

Applicants must have a positive attitude, be willing to learn, and work well with others. Previous experience is preferred but not necessarily required.

Competitive hourly wage. All interested applicants, please send your resume to [email protected] or drop it off at their office at 10670 Route 322, Shippenville, PA 16254.

Smathers Title and Notary is a Penn DOT approved online messenger.





Hair Stylist and Evening Receptionist

Unique Salon

Unique Salon looking to hire a full/part-time hairstylist and an Evening Receptionist.

Hairstylist:

Experience preferred but not required

Flexible hours Monday-Saturday

Evening Receptionist:

2pm-9pm, Monday- Thursday

Must have good people skills, a positive attitude, and be motivated to help out around the salon.

Starting pay is $9.50 per hour

Pay advancements based on performance.

Resumes can be emailed to [email protected] or dropped off in person at 1318 East Main Street, Clarion.

Any questions please call 814-227-2333





Rental Inspector

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough has a vacancy in the appointed position of Rental Inspector.

This is an independent contractor position and makes a great supplemental job.

The appointed person must provide liability insurance.

Qualifications include a general knowledge of carpentry and electrical.

All interested persons shall contact the borough office at 814.473.6519 or [email protected] and supply a resume.





Part-Time Secretary

Rimersburg Borough

Rimersburg Borough is seeking a part-time secretary to assist the Borough Secretary.

This position will provide phone and in-person reception, prepare written and email correspondence, prepare minutes of Council and Authority meetings, assist with the preparation of water/sewer bills, receive and record payment of bills, pay borough bills, interact with borough maintenance workers, and other duties as assigned.

Preferred qualifications: Type 45 words per minute; proficient in MS Office Suite including Outlook, Word, Excel; excellent verbal and written skills; detail-oriented; courteous; well-organized; able to handle multiple projects.

Wages and hours are negotiable.

Mail resume to or drop off at:

Rimersburg Borough Office

27 Main Street

Rimersburg, PA 16248.

Email resume to [email protected] No solicitation, please.





Full-Time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics

West Park Rehab and Diagnostics is looking to add another full-time Physical Therapist and Physical Therapist Assistant to their team.

West Park Rehab needs therapists who are willing to work in a collaborative environment where patient care, satisfaction, and outcomes are the priority.

They need therapists who appreciate the funded advancement in an area of specialty and/or board certification.

They need therapists who seek to work in a clinic that is fast-paced but very organized.

They need therapists who want to help contribute to a practice that has maintained a 98% “Extremely Satisfied” rating from patients at discharge.

They need therapists that can help them maintain their 5 Star Google rating (3 years and going).

They need therapists who can maintain the emphasis on providing the highest level of skilled care for every patient, every day.

West Park Rehab strives to create optimal work/home balance so they need therapists who are OK with closing at noon on Fridays to give more weekend time with family.

They need therapists who can appreciate that West Park Rehab rewards the success of all who contribute to their vision by returning 30% of all profits back to staff.

If you are that Physical Therapist or Physical Therapist Assistant who wants to make a difference in this community and could thrive managing patients with conditions of the spine, then you should send your resume for consideration to:

West Park Rehab, attention: Eddie St.Clair, DPT, CHT

571 Pone Lane

Franklin PA 16323

or fax 814-437-6197.





Coaches/ Food Service at CASD

Clarion Area School District

The Clarion Area School District is accepting applications for the following coaching positions:

Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach

Assistant Junior High Girls Basketball Head Coach

Junior High Football Head Coach

All applicants must possess or be able to obtain required clearances – previous coaching experience preferred.

Food Service day-to-day substitute – as needed when school is in session.

Food service/ child nutrition programs experience preferred but not required. Must possess or be able to obtain required clearances.

Applicants may send a letter of interest and current resume to:

Joseph L. Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

Application review will begin immediately. Deadline for applications is Friday, March 25, 2022.

Do you have a job listing that you’d like to include in this list? E-mail the listing to [email protected] or call 814-297-8004.

