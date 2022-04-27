4-26 ROUNDUP: Union/A-C Valley Boys Track and Field Team Edges Redbank Valley By a Point; Karns City Softball Rallies to Beat Armstrong

RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Payton Johnston won the 3,200-meter run and the triple jump as the Union/A-C Valley boys track and field team edged Redbank Valley, 75-74, Tuesday afternoon.

In a meet where every point counted, the Falcon Knights were able to get key points in several key events.

They swept the triple jump to get nine big points with Johnston, Andrew Verostek, and JP Blauser finishing 1-2-3. Union/A-C Valley also picked up three relay wins.

Redbank Valley got multiple wins from Ashton Kahle, Cam Wagner, and Marquese Gardlock.

Kahle won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.0 seconds and also finished first in the 200 with a time of 23.4.

Wagner won the shot and discus and Gardlock the 110- and 300-meter hurdles.

On the girls’ side, Redbank Valley picked up an 83-62 win.

Freshman Mylee Harmon won the high jump and the 400-meter run to key the victory.

Baylee Blauser won four events for Union/A-C Valley. She finished first in the long jump (17 feet, 5 inches), the triple jump (34-10), the 100-meter dash (13.2), and the 200-meter dash (28.1).

SOFTBALL

Ashley Fox singled to drive in two runs in the top of the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie and help lead Karns City to a 3-1 win over Armstrong.

Fox’s hit plated Nicole Taylor and Jada Polczynski for the go-ahead runs.

Fox was 2-for-3 and also stole a base.

Marra Patton picked up the win in the circle. She struck out four and walked two in seven innings.

Armstrong led 1-0 in the top of the sixth when the Gremlins rallied to tie the game on an RBI single by Jess Dunn that scored Fox.

It was the first road game of the season for Karns City (8-1).

Armstrong (8-3), a 5A school out of District 7, was the PIAA runner-up last season.

MONITEAU 9, CLARION 3 – Emma Covert homered and Taylor Thomas doubled home a run to key a three-run fifth to give the Warriors a 4-3 lead on the way to the win.

Moniteau added five more at the bottom of the sixth.

Mariska Shunk and Thomas each had three hits. Mya Williams also had a pair of singles for the Warriors.

Bri Forest and Hadlee Campbell each doubled and drove in a run for Clarion.

FOREST 14, REDBANK VALLEY 0 – Alexis Oswald homered, singled twice, and drove in five runs as the Fires rolled.

Maggie Boehme also had a three-hit day with a double and two RBI, Emily Aites doubled, singled, and drove in two, and Emma McFarland scored three runs for Forest.

Izzy Flick got the win, striking out seven in five innings.

LeighAnn Hetrick had two hits for Redbank.

CRANBERRY 7, KEYSTONE 6 – Olivia Plummer had a pair of hits, including a triple, and Keele Schneider drove in two as the Berries edged the Panthers.

Karley Callander had two hits and drove in a run, and Sydney Bell and Gabby Wolbert each doubled and drove in a run for Keystone in the loss.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 14, UNION 3 – Frances Milliron drove in four runs and Alyssa Wiant added three RBI in the Lions’ win.

Abby Himes also had a double and a single and scored twice. Kendall Dunn scored three runs as part of her 2-for-4 day. She also doubled.

Jenna Dunn picked up the win the circle, striking out eight.

Emerson Stevens homered, doubled, singled, and drove in all three runs for Union.

