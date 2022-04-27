A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before noon, then scattered rain showers between noon and 5pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after 5pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Northwest wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday = Widespread frost before 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night – Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Widespread frost before 7am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 58. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Sunday – Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.