All Full-Time Clarion County Non-Union Employees Now Earn at Least $14 Per Hour

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – All non-union and non-elected Clarion County employees now earn at least $14.00 an hour thanks to action taken on Tuesday morning by the Clarion County Commissioners and Salary Board in an effort to attract more applicants to fill 30 vacancies.

“It seems like everyone in the state is having the same problem in the same departments,” Human Resources Director Amanda Carbaugh explained.

The hardest jobs to fill are those that require 24-hour service like Children and Youth Services (CYS), corrections officers, and 9-1-1 dispatchers, according to Carbaugh.

Clarion County has approximately 30 vacancies, including 21 CYS caseworkers.

Commissioner Ted Tharan agreed the same problem faces every county in the state, adding that “at the CCAP (County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania) conference in March that was one of the hot topics — how do you get and retain employees.

“We have to raise our starting salaries because we cannot even get people to apply for jobs – the same challenge that area businesses are facing. It is also getting harder to retain people.”

According to Budget Director Rose Logue, full-time employees will receive at least a $1.00 an hour increase, and part-time employees will receive an increase of $1.50 an hour.

“The full-time people were raised to at least $14.00 an hour,” Logue said. “If you were at $13.97, you had an increase to $14.97.”

Receiving the increase are the non-union employees in the commissioners’ office, Court of Common Pleas, and in the offices of the district attorney, register and recorder, prothonotary, sheriff, and treasurer.

No elected officials are receiving the raise. Salaries of union employees would be negotiated with their respective unions.

CYS Rate Adjustments approved at the commissioner meeting included:

• Hillary Elliott from $13.68 to $16.68 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

• Maxim Erwin from $14.64 to $18.45 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

• Amanda Gregory from $15.99 to $21.54 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

• Kelsey Hawk from $15.60 to $21.01 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

• Erin Mackinlay from $16.31 to $22.55 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

• Eiley McGregor from $16.31 to $22.55 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

• William VanBeek from $15.22 to $20.50 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

• Quyen Vuong from $16.71 to $23.11 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

• Bradly Yori from $15.22 to $20.50 per union contract. Effective 4/1/2022.

While stressing the need to keep employees, Tharan pointed to the monthly retirement status report and the declining number of employees.

“The Retirement Board numbers stick out,” Tharan said. “You have more people taking out of the fund than you have to put into it,” Tharan said. “178 active employees are contributing to the fund and 192 retirees receiving a pension.”

As of March 31, the retirement fund portfolio balance was $29,027,566.00.

