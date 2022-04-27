Bryson Huwar’s Huge Afternoon Helps Clarion-Limestone to Victory Over A-C Valley/Union

EMLENTON, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Bryson Huwar hit a pair of home runs, including a grand slam, and drove in six, and Tommy Smith also slugged a two-run homer and drove in three as the Clarion-Limestone baseball team rolled to a 13-2 win over A-C Valley/Union on Tuesday afternoon at Hughes Park.

(Above, Bryson Huwar delivers a pitch/photo by Diane Lutz)

Jordan Hesdon collected three singles for C-L as the Lions had a big day at the plate.

Huwar also picked up the win on the mound, working the first 3 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on just one hit. He walked one and hit one batter while striking out eight.



Tommy Smith pitched 2 2/3 innings, allowing three hits, two walks, and five strikeouts.

Logan Lutz tossed a scoreless seventh, striking out one.

“It was good to get back out and play another game,” said C-L head coach Todd Smith. “I wasn’t too concerned when we didn’t score in the first inning because I knew it was still early in the game and I felt our bats would get hot, and they definitely did.”

A pair of walks and an infield single loaded the bases to start the game for C-L (3-1 overall). However, Bailey Crissman worked and wiggled his way out of the inning without giving up a run.

“I was proud of how Bailey worked his way out of that first inning,” said A-C Valley/Union coach John Irwin. “I went out to the mound for a visit, and he told me he couldn’t pitch to lefties. Unfortunately, we couldn’t get our offense to respond as we were facing probably one of the best pitchers in District 9 today.”

C-L broke through with three runs in the second inning as Kohen Kemmer hit an RBI double while Smith added his two-run shot.

The Lions added a run in the third with Hesdon scoring on an RBI ground out by Nick Aaron for a 4-0 lead after three.

A-C Valley/Union cut the lead in half in the fourth inning after one out.

Gary Amsler reached base on a passed ball following a strikeout. Sebastian Link walked and Crissman added a single to load the bases. That signaled the end of Huwar’s day on the mound.

Smith walked the first batter he faced in Max Lowery. Tony Salizzoni added an RBI single. Hesdon made a nice throw to gun down a runner at the plate to keep the score 4-2 after four.

C-L added a run in the fifth before the grand slam by Huwar highlighted a five-run sixth inning to make the score 10-2.

Huwar added a two-run homer as part of a three-run seventh that would eventually set the final score.

Amsler, Crissman, Salizzoni, and Zach Cooper each hit a single for the Falcons.

Crissman suffered the loss on the mound.

“C-L has a good team,” said Irwin. “They hit a couple balls that pretty much anywhere else would have been routine fly ball outs, but that’s what happens sometimes playing here. Both teams have the same opportunity.”



