Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Hash Brown Nests with Portobellos and Eggs

You won’t regret putting together this tasty recipe!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 pound sliced baby portobello mushrooms, chopped



1/4 cup chopped shallots1 garlic clove, minced1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepperDash cayenne pepper2 tablespoons sour cream1 tablespoon minced fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil4 cups frozen shredded hash brown potatoes (about 1 pound), thawed7 large eggs, lightly beaten1/4 cup shredded Swiss cheese2 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

Directions

-Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium-high heat; saute mushrooms and shallots until tender. Add garlic and seasonings; cook and stir for 1 minute. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream and basil.

-Press about 1/4 cup of potatoes onto the bottom and up sides of each of 12 greased muffin cups. Fill each with about 2 tablespoons of the beaten egg. Top with mushroom mixture, cheese, and bacon.

-Bake until eggs are set, 15-18 minutes.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.