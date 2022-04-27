 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

CU Wrestling: Golden Eagles Place Four on Academic All-MAC Team

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

blakeCLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced the 2022 Wrestling Academic All-MAC team on Tuesday. The Golden Eagle wrestling team placed four on this year’s team.

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.

Four Clarion wrestlers cracked this year’s list, led by Ty Bagoly’s 4.00 GPA in Clarion’s MBA program. 2022 NCAA qualifier Will Feldkamp also made the list with a 3.78 GPA in the MBA program. Junior Biology major Seth Koleno earned the honor with a 3.32 GPA, while junior Nutrition & Fitness / Pre-Athletic Training major Alex Blake made the list with a 3.47 GPA.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.