CU Wrestling: Golden Eagles Place Four on Academic All-MAC Team

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference (MAC) announced the 2022 Wrestling Academic All-MAC team on Tuesday. The Golden Eagle wrestling team placed four on this year’s team.

The Academic All-MAC honor is for a student-athlete who has excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport.

Four Clarion wrestlers cracked this year’s list, led by Ty Bagoly’s 4.00 GPA in Clarion’s MBA program. 2022 NCAA qualifier Will Feldkamp also made the list with a 3.78 GPA in the MBA program. Junior Biology major Seth Koleno earned the honor with a 3.32 GPA, while junior Nutrition & Fitness / Pre-Athletic Training major Alex Blake made the list with a 3.47 GPA.

