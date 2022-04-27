Featured Local Job: Crisis Investigation Specialist

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for Crisis Investigation Specialist ($16.63/hr.) positions.

If you’d like a rewarding career that provides an opportunity to work with children, adults, and older adults to make their homes safe and a place to thrive, look no further!

Flexible work schedules; Full-Time, 40 hrs./wk. Work schedules vary; shift differential is paid for evening hours. Also provided are $750 sign-on and $1,000 retention bonuses (waiting period), paid holidays (15), vacation and sick time, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Management reserves the right to fill Crisis Investigation Specialist positions at the Service Coordinator II level ($15.25/hr.) in the event the qualifications for Crisis Investigation Specialist are not met.

Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful applicants will work with the county upon a conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 05/11/22. Late applications will not be considered. Follow us on Facebook @venangocountyhr.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.