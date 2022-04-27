Featured Local Job: Hospital Liaison-Supervisor

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for a Hospital Liaison-Supervisor (19.77/hr.).

Venango County provides paid holidays (15), vacation and sick time, employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Also provided are $750 sign-on bonuses. If you’d like a rewarding professional career, look no further!

Qualified applicants must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county upon a conditional offer to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

All applicants are required to submit a County Application for Employment in order to be considered. Applications are available by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County Website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form or via email upon request. All applications, college transcripts, and any other employment-related documents must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on 05/03/22. Late applications will not be considered.

Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com. Follow Venango County on Facebook @venangocountyhr. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V

