Isabelle E. Burneisen, 100, formerly of Oil City, Pa, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

She was born on May 21, 1921, in Sugarcreek Borough to the late William H. Wright and Hattie R. Scrivens Wright Krepp.

She had many step-sisters, half-brothers, and one half-sister.

She was married to Christy A. Burneisen on March 25, 1939.

They were married 68 years prior to his passing on February 22, 2007.

Isabelle was a member of the Oakland United Methodist Church in Dempseytown, Oil City Women of the Moose, and the Franklin Seniors Club.

She worked at a variety of jobs including American Greeting Card Co., a teacher’s aid at Cranberry Area School District, and she also sold products for Avon and Blair.

Isabelle enjoyed reading The Derrick, novels, and playing cards, especially Kings in the Corner.

Survivors are daughter, Geraldine (Dick) Donaldson of Silver Springs, FL and son, Christy (Kathy) Burneisen, Jr. of Oil City, six grandchildren (one deceased) and nine great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by daughter, Viola Brown.

A visitation will be held at Oakland United Methodist Church on Friday, April 29, from 10 am to 11 am, with funeral services following at 11 am, with the Rev. Lance Tucker officiating.

Interment will be at Lamey Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oakland United Methodist Church, 1431 State Road 428, Dempseytown, Pa 16301 or to a charity of one’s choice.

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.