Loretta Jean Williams, 79, formerly of Atwood, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022, at the Kittanning Care Center.

Born November 7, 1942, in Clarksburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert and Martha (Fox) Gromley.

Loretta was a secretary for the Human Resources Department at the Indiana Regional Medical Center in Indiana, PA.

She was a member of the Sagamore Wesleyan Methodist Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Brenda Karas and her husband, Chet, of Pittsburgh and Sherry Adams and her husband, Chris, of Fairmount City, four grandchildren, Jared Bowser and his wife, Hannah, Alyssa Toy and her husband, Toby, Jeremy Adams and Caden Adams, a brother Thomas Gromley of Smicksburg, two sisters, Patricia Pallone of Shelocta, and Leota Mae Gromley of Indiana.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Darlene Williams and a grandson, Colby Adams.

Friends will be received on Thursday evening, April 28, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

Funeral services will be held on Friday April 29, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Layspeaker Martin Earley officiating.

Interment will take place in the Atwood Cemetery, Armstrong County.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

