Mark Thomas Johnson, 61, passed away on April 5, 2022, at INOVA Fairfax hospital surrounded by his family.

He was born to Sara Lee and George R. Johnson in Dallas, Texas.

After Mark graduated from Oil City High School, in Oil City, PA., Mark joined the Naval Nuclear Program and was a Plank Owner on the USS Carl Vincent.

After six years of service, Mark moved to Washington, DC and began his career as a program manager supporting both carrier and submarine contracts.

He balanced raising three children while getting his BS degree in business from Strayer University.

Mark was most recently a Program Manager for KMS Solutions, LLC.

He and Elizabeth (Liz) were married for just shy of 33 years.

Mark was an avid reader and always had a book in his hand on weekend mornings.

Every Saturday you could find him in his yard mowing the grass, weeding, and trimming the trees and shrubs.

He loved Spring and always looked forward to heading to spring training and to many Nationals’ games throughout the season.

Mark also took pride in being the grill master, whether it be at the neighborhood cookout or for a weeknight dinner.

Mark is survived by his wife Liz (Oakton, VA), his children Kevin Johnson (Oakton, VA), Christine and Lauren Johnson (Denver, CO); his mother Sara Lee Johnson and his bother Jeff Johnson (Sebastian, FL), and his brother Eric (Jodi) Johnson (East Berlin, PA); a nephew, a niece, and a great niece. He was preceded in death by his father George Johnson and his sister Karen Johnson.

A service will be held to celebrate Mark’s life on Friday, May 13 at 11:30 AM at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park Street NE, Vienna, VA, 22180.

In lieu of flowers please donate to a charity of your choice, to Special Olympics Virginia, P.O. Box 90019, Richmond, VA 23225 or the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 Eight Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY, 10001.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.dignitymemorial.com.

