Mock DUI Crash to be Held at Clarion Area on Thursday

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Area High School is alerting the public that a mock DUI crash will be held on Thursday afternoon.

(PHOTO: Students participate in a mock DUI crash held in Brockway, Jefferson County. Photo by Andrew Bundy.)

The event will be held on Thursday, April 28, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the high school’s parking lot along 3rd Avenue.

It will be rescheduled for April 29, if inclement weather occurs.

The mock DUI crash is open to students in grades 10 to 12 and faculty only. Parents can opt students out of the event by emailing the high school principal by Thursday morning.

It is being organized by Clarion Area Youth Council to help promote DUI awareness.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.