Sandra A. Mullen

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 @ 06:04 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-UKGJnCv03kxjc15MSandra A. Mullen, 79, of Spartansburg, PA, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 25, 2022 with her family following a lengthy illness.

Sandy had worked as a pediatric nurse at Cleveland’s Mt. Sinai Memorial Hospital before becoming an American Peace Corps volunteer in Iran.

He assignment was treating infants in a clinic on the Caspian Sea.

Sandy was trained as a psychiatric nurse at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, TX and worked in the psychiatric program.

For over two decades, Sandy treated young women in the Eating Disorder Program at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas, TX.

As a specialist in treating young women with eating disorders, Sandy’s book Daughters of Addiction was awarded a bronze medal in mental health publications.

The book, along with her accompanying published work book, represents years of experience teaching young women to cope with eating disorders of anorexia an bulimia.

A widening circle of women living in recovery are her daughters.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Dr. James Mullen; her three sons, Patrick, Michael and Sean and their respective spouses, Elliott, Anuka and Mirna; grandchildren, Genesis, Wilmer, Ruben, Edier, Nayeli, Rumilda, Josue, and Brayden; and a brother, Richard Stewart.

A celebration of Sandy’s life will be held at a later date this summer.

If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, visit garrettfuneralhomeinc.com or mail to the family at 19382 Vrooman Road Spartansburg, PA 16434.


