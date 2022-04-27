Say What?!: Georgia Restaurant Worker Honored After Grilling 1 Million Steaks

GEORGIA – A Georgia woman who has worked at the same restaurant for over 20 years was honored by the company after grilling her one-millionth steak.

Gayle Dudley, who has worked at the LongHorn Steakhouse on Macon Road in Columbus for more than two decades, was surprised at work by executives from the nationwide chain after grilling 1 million steaks during her tenure there.

