Shippenville Man Injured in ATV Rollover Crash

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police New aREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police released the details involving a Shippenville man who was injured in an ATV rollover crash on Saturday night.

Police were dispatched to a hit-and-run crash involving an ATV on Saturday, April 23, around 8:52 p.m. on Quail Road, in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the crash happened as a 2020 Polaris RZR was traveling east on Quail Road, and the operator – 29-year-old Willam R. Scheckler, of Shippenville – lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn onto its side.

Police say Scheckler suffered suspected minor injuries; however, he was not transported.

He was charged with a traffic violation.

Leadbetter’s Towing assisted at the scene, according to police.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, April 26, 2022.


