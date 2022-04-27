Shirley June (Nogroski) Milliren, 89, of New Bethlehem, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, while at her home.

She was born on June 9, 1932, to the late William and Aldine (Gunns) Nogroski in Reynoldsville.

She graduated from Reynoldsville High School as valedictorian of the class of 1950.

Shirley married John “Jack” “Moe” Milliren on June 8, 1963, at the First Baptist Church in Reynoldsville, PA; Jack preceded her in passing on September 24, 2021.

Shirley worked in the offices of the Cameron Manufacturing plant in Reynoldsville until it’s closing.

She was a past member of the Red Hat Society and Civic Club, both of New Bethlehem.

Shirley was social person who enjoyed traveling, as well as bingo and slots, especially when she was younger.

As she grew older, she developed a fondness for activities like completing word puzzles and playing Sudoku.

Shirley shared an enjoyment for sports with Jack, especially baseball.

They even held lifetime Pittsburgh Pirates season passes until last year.

Throughout her life, Shirley was a hardworking mother and wife who had endless love for her family.

She will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Shirley is survived by her daughter; Lisa (Don) Matson of Brockway, PA.

In addition to her parents and husband, Shirley was preceded in passing by her sister; E. Jean Williams; and her brother; William Nogroski.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, April 30, 2022, from 11am to 3pm at the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 3pm and officiated by Pastor Jimmy Swogger.

Interment will take place at Laklawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Oakland Church of God, P.O. Box 40, Distant, PA 16223, St. Charles Parish, 201 Washington St., New Bethlehem, PA 16242, or to the First United Methodist Church, 234 Penn Street, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

