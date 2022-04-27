Speaker Tells How to Make Positive Meaning From Struggles

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Rene A. Pico will present a seminar, “Making Positive Meaning from Life’s Struggles,” on Friday, April 29, as part of Clarion University’s Mary L. Seifert Cultural Series.

Pico will speak at noon and will repeat the seminar at 5:00 p.m. in 248 Gemmell.

All are welcome.

No matter how put together someone seems, every person we meet is dealing with a personal struggle. Larger events like war, pandemics, or recessions add more emotional uncertainty, including anxiety, depression, or low self-esteem. This seminar offers an alternative: How to turn life struggles into new, life-affirming meaning.

Pico, chair of Westminster College School of Education, describes himself as part educator, researcher, artist, writer, traveler, and chicken farmer. He strives to provide meaningful educational experiences for students, so they can make positive impacts on the world.

The Mary L. Seifert Cultural Series was established to provide the Clarion University community with cultural experiences that inspire learning through thoughtful discussions.

