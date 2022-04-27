SPONSORED: Neck Pain Treatable Available at West Park Rehab
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Are you suffering from neck pain? West Park Rehab may be able to help.
It is estimated that neck pain affects approximately 30% of the U./S population each year. Neck pain can be caused by sudden trauma such as a fall, sports injury, car accident, or long-term problems in the spine.
Neck pain most frequently affects adults aged 30 to 50 years. Some studies indicate that women are more likely to suffer neck pain than men. Poor posture, obesity, smoking, repetitive lifting, office and computer work, and involvement in athletic activity are all risk factors for developing neck pain.
The physical therapists at West Park Rehab are movement experts. They improve quality of life through hands-on care, patient education, and prescribed movement. You can contact a physical therapist directly for an evaluation. West Park Rehab has been successfully treating neck injury and pain for over 20 years. Help is available.
You can request an appointment using the following link: https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.
Or – call the offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca: 814-493-8631.
Signs and Symptoms
The type and location of your symptoms depend on the tissue or structure that is affected, and the severity of the injury.
Neck pain can cause any of the following signs:
– Inability to bend or rotate the neck.
– Difficulty looking up.
– Difficulty looking over the shoulder.
– Weak arm and shoulder muscles.
– Muscle spasms.
Neck pain can cause any of the following symptoms:
– Pain in the neck, upper back, shoulders, arms, or hands.
– Numbness or tingling in the neck, shoulders, arms, or hands.
– Weakness in the arms.
– Increased pain when coughing, sneezing, reaching, or sitting.
– Inability to stand straight or sit up straight.
– Stiffness when trying to move, or a feeling of being “stuck” in a position such as stooped forward, or with the head leaning to the side.
– Tight muscles.
– Headaches.
– Inability to remain in one position for a long period of time, such as sitting or standing, due to pain.
– Pain that is worse in the morning or at night.
– Difficulty sleeping due to pain.
How Can a Physical Therapist Help?
The physical therapists at West Park Rehab will work with you to design a specific treatment program that will speed your recovery, including exercises and treatments that you can do at home. Physical therapy can help you return to your normal lifestyle and activities.
Your physical therapist may advise you to:
– Rest the painful area by avoiding activity that causes worsening symptoms in the neck or arms.
– Stay active around the house, avoid prolonged bed rest, and go on short walks several times per day. The movement will decrease pain and stiffness and help you feel better.
– Perform the simple neck movements he or she will teach you. These can help reduce stiffness and pain and restore normal motion of the neck.
– Apply moist heat or ice packs to the affected area for 15 to 20 minutes every 2 hours.
– Sit in firm chairs. Soft couches and easy chairs may make your problems worse.
– Consult with a physician for further services, such as medication or medical tests including EMG/NCS now done in the office at West Park Rehab, Franklin location.
An EMG/NCS uses a probe to send an electrical impulse down a nerve, then measures its speed of travel. This is like a police radar gun, which clocks the speed of a moving vehicle. Another probe is used to assess what happens to that electrical impulse once it reaches a muscle. This portion of the test can show if the compressed nerve problem is new/mild or chronic/severe. With this information, your doctor can provide much more specific recommendations for treatment.
Correctly diagnosing where the nerve problem is coming from is important. Knowing the severity of the problem will help in deciding how to best treat it. A mild problem can often be easily fixed with specific stretches and Physical Therapy treatments. More severe problems may require a consultation with another health care specialist. Either way, knowing where the problem is truly coming from will help speed your recovery. Click for more information on EMG/NCS testing at West Park Rehab.
Can This Injury or Condition Be Prevented?
To prevent neck pain, people should:
– Maintain good posture (avoid slouching) at all times. That means keeping the spine and head in proper alignment during sitting, standing, and all daily activities.
– Keep your muscles strong and flexible. Participate in a consistent program of physical activity to maintain a healthy fitness level.
– Use proper body mechanics when lifting, pushing, pulling, or performing any action that puts extra stress on your spine.
– Maintain a healthy weight. This will reduce the stress on your spine.
– Stop smoking.
– Discuss your occupation with a physical therapist, who can provide an analysis of your job tasks and offer suggestions for reducing your risk of injury.
To prevent recurrence of neck pain, follow the above advice, and:
– Continue the new posture and movement habits that you learned from your physical therapist at West Park Rehab to keep your back and neck healthy.
– Continue to do your home-exercise program as taught to you by your physical therapist. This will help maintain your improvements.
– Continue to be physically active and stay fit.
The therapists at West Park Rehab will work with you to develop an individualized treatment and training program specific to your personal goals.
