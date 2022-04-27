Celebration of Life to Be Held for Deanna Miller on Saturday

A celebration of life will be held for Deanna Linnell Miller on Saturday.

Deanna was born on April 24, 1968 and lived the life she loved in Kennerdell. She was the daughter of Mary Miller of Kennerdell and the late “Big Bob” Miller, who passed away in 2007.

She was a 1986 graduate of Cranberry High School, Jameson School of Nursing, and Penn State University. She was most accomplished. Her drive to enhance our community was fierce. Kindness and generosity were only a couple of her wonderful traits. Music was a huge part of her life and we were blessed to have her share her beautiful voice, playing and songwriting as part of the music duo, “The Ryver Nymphs” with Nancy LeRoy. She was a senior sales manager for Penn Vet. She was the most excellent navigator of the river, loved hiking, biking, swimming and fishing. She hated crabs and hellgrammites, but loved lots of dogs.

In addition to her mother, Mary Miller and her companion, John Mrozek, Deanna is survived by her brothers, Bobby Miller and Matt (Jen) Miller and her best friend and fun sister, Mary Miller; her nephews, Steven and Lucas Miller; her niece, Haven (Nate) Hughes and great niece, Skylar; her uncles, Danny and Ronny, as well as a number of cousins.

A celebration of Deanna’s life will be held on Saturday, April 30 at 1:00 p.m. at the family home, 393 S. Tunnell Rd., Kennerdell. The service will be conducted by Pastor Bobbie Nelson.

Memorial contributions in Deanna’s name may be made to Precious Paws of Seneca, Kennerdell Community Center or the Kennerdell Church of God. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Hile Funeral Home Inc., Emlenton. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.