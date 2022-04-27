 

SPONSORED: New Shaw Pet Perfect Carpet Is Here at McMillen’s!

Wednesday, April 27, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

FullSizeR (8) a
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Stop in at McMillen’s to view the new Shaw Pet Perfect Carpet display!

(PICTURED: Here is Charlie showing the new Pet Perfect Waterproof Carpet display!)

This carpet is beautiful, soft, durable, and easy to clean.

Pet Perfect has a 20-year warranty that covers ALL pet stains. It comes in many different styles and colors and all of Pet Perfect comes with Lifeguard spill-proof backing.

Stop in at McMillen’s to find out more about this “Pet Perfect” carpet!

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet location along State Route 66 has the area’s largest selection of American-made products.


STORE HOURS:


Monday through Friday: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

11170367_838600766176241_3641155832734508198_n (1)

McMillen’s Carpet and Flooring Outlet – Commercial and Residential
814-764-5651
Exit 64, South of I-80, Route 66, Clarion, Pa.
Pat McMillen, Owner

For more information, visit their website https://www.mcmillenscarpet.com/ their Facebook page here, or call 814-764-5651.

FullSizeR (8)


