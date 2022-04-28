A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Widespread frost between 8am and 9am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Widespread frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 28. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Light northeast wind.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – Showers, mainly after 2pm. High near 67. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night – Showers, mainly before 2am. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday – A chance of showers after 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Showers. High near 68. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night – Showers. Low around 48. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

