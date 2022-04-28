Armstrong County Couple Behind Bars for Alleged Sexual Assault of One-Year-Old Child

SUGARCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An Armstrong County couple are in jail on charges stemming from the alleged sexual assault of a one-year-old child.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, on Saturday, April 23, troopers were dispatched to Armstrong Memorial Hospital to investigate an alleged sexual assault of a known one-year-old female victim.

Police say the accused, 29-year-old Jesse Alan Wiegand, of Cowansville, had told staff that he sexually assaulted the child. Through an investigation, it was discovered that Jesse Wiegand and his girlfriend at the time, 30-year-old Heather Marie Cressler, of Kittanning, both sexually assaulted the girl.

According to police, the incident occurred sometime between February 1, 2022, and March 31, 2022.

Charges were filed in Magisterial District Judge James H. Owen’s office.

Weigand was arraigned on Monday, April 25, at 1:45 p.m., on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

Cressler was arraigned on Tuesday, April 26, at 10:30 a.m. on the following charges:

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2 (two counts)

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse W/Child, Felony 1 (two counts)

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

Cressler was also lodged in the Armstrong County Jail after being unable to post $25,000.00 monetary bail.

Preliminary hearings for both defendants are scheduled for May 4 at 9:00 a.m. with Judge Owen presiding.

