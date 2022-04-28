Shippenville Man Behind Bars for Allegedly Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Shippenville man is in jail for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Beaver Township over six years ago.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Joshua Brian Ealy in Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter’s office on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

On February 24, 2021, PSP Clarion opened an investigation into an alleged rape of a minor by Joshua Ealy. The victim was 11 years old at the time, and Ealy was 19.

According to a criminal complaint filed on April 28, 2022, police interviewed the victim at PSP Clarion on Thursday, March 3, 2021. During the course of the interview, the victim stated that in November of 2016, prior to deer hunting season, Ealy asked her to help hang trail cameras in an area where he frequently hunted. The victim agreed to go with Ealy and rode with him in his truck to a pull-off spot next to his hunting location.

While there, Ealy reportedly leaned over to kiss the victim on the mouth. The victim stated that she told Ealy to stop and asked what he was doing. The victim was unable to get away from Ealy, according to the complaint.

The victim detailed “Ealy forcefully getting on top of her, removing her clothing, and having forced non-consensual sexual intercourse with her.” The victim stated that Ealy stopped raping her when a vehicle passed. He then drove her back home, the complaint states.

Prior to dropping the victim off, Ealy allegedly threatened to hurt her if she told anyone what happened, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in front of Judge Heeter on the following charges:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Older, Felony 2

– Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3

– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

Unable to post $30,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in Clarion County Central Court.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.