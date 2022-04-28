Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Sunshine Crepes

Create a light brunch to serve with your coffee!

Ingredients

2 large eggs

2/3 cup 2% milk



1 tablespoon canola oil1/2 cup all-purpose flour1 teaspoon sugar1/4 teaspoon salt

Filling:

1 can (20 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained

1 can (11 ounces) mandarin oranges, drained

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping, thawed

Confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-In a large bowl, whisk eggs, milk and oil. In another bowl, mix flour, sugar and salt; add to egg mixture and mix well. Refrigerate, covered, 1 hour.

-Heat a lightly greased 8-in. nonstick skillet over medium heat. Stir batter. Fill a 1/4-cup measure halfway with batter; pour into center of pan. Quickly lift and tilt pan to coat bottom evenly. Cook until top appears dry; turn crepe over and cook until bottom is cooked, 15-20 seconds longer. Remove to a wire rack. Repeat with remaining batter, greasing pan as needed. When cool, stack crepes between pieces of waxed paper or paper towels.

-For filling, in a large bowl, combine pineapple, oranges and vanilla; fold in whipped topping. Spread 1/3 cup over each crepe; fold into quarters. Dust with confectioners’ sugar.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.