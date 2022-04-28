Featured Local Job: Specialized Heavy Haul Truck Driver

Barber Trucking, based out of Brookville, PA is seeking a full-time experienced Specialized Heavy Haul Truck Driver for their Oversized Division.

Barber is a family-owned company that treats you like family and as a part of the team.

Qualifications needed include:

A Valid Class A CDL License

2 Years of Class A CDL Driving Experience

4 Axle Experience

Experience with Heavy Equipment

Many other benefits that they offer are vacation pay, holiday pay, 401k, and a 2019 Peterbilt.

Please apply at: http://www.driver-reach.com/l/b8arw?ls=70425

