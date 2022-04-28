Karen S. O’Day, 57, of Knox, formerly of Venus passed away on April 25, 2022 at UPMC Shadyside after a sudden illness.

Born on March 29, 1965 in Clarion she was the daughter of Arthur Motter and Virginia Groner, who both preceded her in death.

She was a graduate of North Clarion High School.

On November 23, 1991 she was married to Johnny O’Day who survives.

Karen enjoyed raising her children at home.

She also enjoyed creating artwork and ceramics, camping, canoeing, and taking care of her dogs.

Karen is survived by her husband Johnny and a son Shayne O’Day, Siblings surviving include Cathy Schill and her companion Doug of Red Brush, Dale Motter of Siegel, Charlie Motter and his wife Patti of Venus, Jodi Marshall and her husband Mike of Nectorine, Gary Motter and wife Julie of Tionesta, Matthew Motter and his wife Deanna Linn of Venus, Emily Lucanski and wife Carleen of Warren Ohio.

Also surviving is Carol Browning Motter and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents, step-father Joseph Groner, sons Jeremy J. O’Day and Colby L. O’Day, a sister-in-law Kitty Motter and in-laws John and Beatrice O’Day.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 12-2pm and 4-5pm.

Funeral service will be held at 5 pm following the visitation at Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg, with Rev. Richard Kightlinger Pastor of Venus United Evangelical Church presiding.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery.

Memorials in Karen’s honor may be made to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

