Louis D. Foster, of Franklin passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26th with his family by his side. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and was 89 years old.

He was the son of the late Leroy and Idella Baker.

Louis (Pete or Louie) retired from the Army in 1970 and was employed at Polk Center until his retirement in 1991.

He enjoyed his family and was a fan of the Philadelphia Eagles and the Phillies.

He had a strong love for animals and was a kind-hearted and generous person.

Louis is survived by his wife of 52 years, Greta Foster of Franklin, PA; his daughters, Linda Foster and husband, Jim McNamara of Jupiter, FL; Marie D’Souza and husband, Mervyn of Gettysburg, PA; Betty Majoy and husband, Mike of Huron, OH; Daryl Cates and husband, Darrell of Missouri Valley, IA; Valli Piccolo and husband, Guy of Cambridge Springs, PA; Sharlene Coxson of Franklin; Joanne Cardy and husband, Tom of Franklin; his son, Russell Manning and wife, Kathy of Oil City, PA; his brothers Terry Foster, Larry Foster, and his sister Linda Nunemaker.

He is survived by 24 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by his furry companion, Fluffy who will miss him very much.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Hatsue Foster, his son Steve Foster, his daughter, Jamie Manning Munoz, brothers Quay Foster, Robert Foster and his sisters, Betty Egan, Donna Clark, Shirley Urey, and Ruth Schlorff.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

