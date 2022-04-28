 

Lucinda Quilt Club Offers Sneak Peek of Upcoming Quilt Show

Thursday, April 28, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

stjoes-quiltsLUCINDA, Pa. (EYT) – The Lucinda Quilt Club held a sneak preview event at the church social hall on Monday, April 25, to showcase the handmade quilts they made throughout the year.

(PHOTO: Pictured from left to right – Patti Kaltenbach, Dee Fry, Deb Lauer, Teresa Carroll, Marion Lutz, Mary Lutz, Mary Ann Whitling, Elaine Ochs, and Linda Steiner-Mander.)

The quilts include pieced, appliqued, cross-stitched, and candlewicking.  They are raffled or sold to benefit St. Joseph Church and School activities. 

There will be a quilt show and sale at the take-out turkey dinner at St. Joseph Church social hall in Lucinda on May 15, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $12.00 for adults, $6.00 for children ages 6 to 12, and free for preschoolers.

For more information, contact 814-226-6075, email [email protected], or visit the parish website www.stjoseph-stmichaelparishes.org for more information about the dinner or quilt club. 


