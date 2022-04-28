It is with much sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Todd Spence of Brookville, formerly of Brockway on April 26 2022.

He was lifted into the eternal world in the arms of his friends and family members who departed before him.

Born in Oil City Pa on February 17th 1960 he was the son of William and Ruth(Gardner) Spence.

They survive and live in Oil City.

Todd is survived by his wife Roxanne and sons Nicholas of Ridgeway and Matthew at home.

Also surviving are his children Jared Spence (Carrie) of Oak Ridge and Tamra Whitling (Larry) of New Bethlehem and their mother Kimberly Burford.

He survived by nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way.

He is also survived by his brother Thomas Spence of Venus and his children.

Sister-in-law Billie Jo Patterson, brother-in-law Bill Patterson both of Monongahela.

He was proceeded in death by an infant granddaughter, mother-in-law Mary Patterson and father in law William Patterson and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Todd had been employed by Penn Fencing and later Kessler Fencing until the time of an injury that prevented him from doing the job that he really loved.

Prior to his injury Todd enjoyed the outdoors archery hunting, deer hunting and fishing but most of all he enjoyed playing the guitar with a group of friends and listening to all types of music.

Todd spent his last days in the comfort of his home watching westerns and old TV shows.

He loved The Andy Griffith show, Star Trek and watched The Walton’s every afternoon with his wife on her days off.

He also enjoyed spending time with his little dog Abigail and will be missed by her.

The family would like to thank all the health care providers who assisted Todd during the last 2 years.

Bruna Greinsein PA and her nurse Megan, Dr. Tuesday Stainbrook and Kelsey Elliott PA, Dr. Brad Solomon, Dr. Steven Sprankle, Dr. Eric Lundgren and the nurses from Penn Highlands Hospice.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, April 30th from 11 AM to 3 PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. 1033 4th Avenue Brockway, PA 15824.

Casual dress is the recommended attire.

Memorial donations may be made to the Mengle Memorial Library 324 Main Street Brockway, PA 15824 or to the Oakwood Heights Nursing Home 10 Vo-Tech Drive Oil City, PA 16301.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.csfhinc.com.

