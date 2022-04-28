New County Seat Owners Want to Build on Restaurant’s Tradition

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The County Seat may be under new ownership, but Arch and Stephanie Wiese want to assure the community that not much will change at the landmark Clarion restaurant.

The Wieses were working and living in Pittsburgh with their seven-month-old son, Archie, before previous owners Mary and Gene “Beef” Lenhart put the establishment up for sale earlier this year.

“We saw (the listing) on a Facebook post and we were like, we gotta go look at this place right away,” Arch told exploreClarion “We didn’t really have intentions of buying a restaurant as quick as we did, but it all fell together. We put our house on the market, and it sold eight days later.”

Stephanie (Songer) Wiese, who grew up in Clarion, managed, and worked, in multiple restaurants in the Pittsburgh area, and the couple has dreamed of owning their own restaurant.

“She’s originally from up this way, and we have a seven-month-old at home. So, we thought it’d be a great place to raise a kid kind of out of the hustle and bustle of the city and into a more rural setting,” Arch said.

Currently, the menu has not changed. While the Wieses can’t promise that it will entirely stay the same, the staple dishes and homemade favorites aren’t going anywhere, as the Wieses are well aware of what has made the County Seat one of the more popular restaurants on Clarion’s Main Street.

“My wife grew up coming in here, obviously. It’s a big part of the community and part of the deal with buying the place was (the Lenharts) wanted folks that were going to keep the same mentality of home cooking for the community,” Arch said. “We’re going to continue to serve the world’s biggest omelettes with so many ingredients spilling out. We’re going to continue to make the cinnamon rolls.

“We have all of her original recipes. The sausage gravy is not going to change.”

Some of the new menu items will include homemade dressings, such as lemon-poppy seed and red bleu cheese. Arch plans to whittle down the menu, make it more practical, and keep the favorites.

A lot of things are going to go off the menu before we start adding things,” he said. “The menu’s five pages long. It’s huge. It’s a ton of overhead, and there are a lot of things that are duplicated on it. We’re going to whittle the menu down a little and then start introducing new things slowly.”

Likewise, most employees have been kept – even Mary and Gene themselves, who have been helping with the transition. After spending 34 years as the previous owners, they’ve hung around on most days to help on everything from prep, ordering inventory, and even how to make Mary’s famous desserts.

“They’ve been helping us on a day-to-day basis just trying to transition, and they have been amazing,” Arch said. “We had a vacation, bought and paid for, before we bought this place. We’ll be gone for a week, and they’re going to step in and run it again like they were never gone. They’re that cool. They’ve really been amazing.”

Some former employees retired alongside the Lenharts, but mostly, it’s the same crew.

“The cooks on the line have worked together for 30 years. No restaurant keeps people around like that,” Arch said. “The turnover in the restaurant industry is outrageous. But they did. I think we’ve got a solid set of people back there and I’m very happy with their performance so far.”

According to the Wieses, the best piece of advice they received from the Lenharts was simple: be patient.

“Because it’s stressful,” Arch elaborated. “This place gets busy. Mistakes happen, and we’re new at this.”

“Honestly, I expected it to be worse.,” he added. “I came in here expecting we were going to lose money for six months or so, and we were going to have every problem under the sun. We’ve had some problems. Our oven’s currently broken. We had an electrical issue that we had to have resolved, but those are minor compared to staffing. And, we’ve been able to attract some great people right away.”

Arch attributes the restaurant’s success in the past couple of weeks to not only the loyal customers but also to the reliable staff.

“My biggest concern was getting the right people in here to support us,” he said. “You can be the best chef in the world, but if your support staff doesn’t work, you’re in the weeds the whole time.”

Arch and Stephanie met while they were both studying at Appalachian State University in Boone, N.C. They’ve been married for 10 years, and according to the Lenharts, they’re a perfect fit to own the establishment.

“They are ‘us’ 35 years ago,” said Mary and Gene, referring to the new owners.

The hours of operation will remain the same.

The restaurant will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (breakfast only). It will be closed on Sundays and Mondays.

The new phone number for the restaurant is 814-319-7536.

