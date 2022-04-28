Tire Falls Off Vehicle, Crashes on Route 68

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a tire came off a vehicle as it was traveling on State Route 68 causing it to crash on Monday afternoon.

State Police in Clarion were dispatched to an accident that happened on Monday, April 25, around 1:31 p.m. on State Route 68, just south of Stoney Lonesome Road, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say 32-year-old Logan A. Shumaker, of New Bethlehem, was traveling north on Route 68 when the front left tire came off of his 2008 Town and Country Chrysler. The vehicle traveled approximately 75 feet before coming to a final rest off the right side berm.

The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed by MC Auto, according to police.

Shumaker was using a seat belt and was not injured.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.