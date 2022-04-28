PennDOT Program Gives Local Students Opportunity to ‘Paint the Plow’

 

Thursday, April 28, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Alyssa Morrison

ac valley pain the plow​INDIANA, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is inviting high schools in the District 10 region – Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties – to participate in the annual Paint the Plow Program.

PennDOT’s Paint the Plow Program began during the 2015-2016 winter season when first explored in Cambria County. In the years that followed, the program expanded into other areas of the state. Now an annual tradition, PennDOT is encouraging high schools throughout the state to participate. 

The Paint the Plow Program is a way for PennDOT and the local community to cultivate public awareness and promote winter driving safety on state roadways. High school students are invited to paint creative, original artwork onto a PennDOT snowplow blade. The decorative blades reflecting each school individually, will have the opportunity to be visible during winter snow removal on various roadways in the region.     

The 2022 theme, “Put Down the Device in Snow and Ice,” was chosen to draw attention to the need for motorists to give themselves ample time for travel during wintry weather to arrive safely to their destination.

High school students in public and private schools are eligible to participate, though school officials must make the arrangements. The guidelines for participation and school application may be obtained by contacting Community Relations Coordinator, Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or [email protected]


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

