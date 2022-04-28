 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Police Seeking Information on Summerville Theft of $10,000 in Cash, Personal Property

Thursday, April 28, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police CarSUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on a theft of approximately $10,000.00 in cash and personal property that occurred in Summerville.

Punxsutawney-based State Police initiated an investigation on Saturday, April 23, around 5:02 p.m., into a theft that occurred on Cliff Road, in Summerville, Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) entered a residential property at the above-listed location and took several items from the residence sometime between February 20, 2022, and March 3, 2022.

According to police, the following items were listed as stolen:

– Cash, $8,000.00 to $10,000.00
– Homer Laughlin dishes in a Virginia Rose pattern, Value $575.00
– Pfaltzgraff Naturewood pattern dishes, Value $540.00
– Brighton carry on luggage, Value $250.00
– Crystal Snack sets, Value $300.00
– Garment cover, Value $5.00

The victims are listed as a 73-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, both of Summerville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.