Police Seeking Information on Summerville Theft of $10,000 in Cash, Personal Property

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State police are asking the public for information on a theft of approximately $10,000.00 in cash and personal property that occurred in Summerville.

Punxsutawney-based State Police initiated an investigation on Saturday, April 23, around 5:02 p.m., into a theft that occurred on Cliff Road, in Summerville, Beaver Township, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) entered a residential property at the above-listed location and took several items from the residence sometime between February 20, 2022, and March 3, 2022.

According to police, the following items were listed as stolen:

– Cash, $8,000.00 to $10,000.00

– Homer Laughlin dishes in a Virginia Rose pattern, Value $575.00

– Pfaltzgraff Naturewood pattern dishes, Value $540.00

– Brighton carry on luggage, Value $250.00

– Crystal Snack sets, Value $300.00

– Garment cover, Value $5.00

The victims are listed as a 73-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man, both of Summerville.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

PSP Punxsutawney released the above report on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

