Say What?!: Georgia Tech Students Create 4.2-Mile Hopscotch Course for World Record

GEORGIA – Members of a student organization at Georgia Tech attempted a Guinness World Record by creating and taking on a 4.2-mile hopscotch course.

Members of SEE(k) D(iscomfort), or SEED, a first-year organization aimed at helping students overcome their perceived limitations through unique experiences, drew up plans for a 4.2-mile hopscotch course that would traverse the Atlanta school’s campus.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.