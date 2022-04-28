SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Is Here to Help With Mother’s Day
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and Wanango Country Club is here to help.
Get “Mom” that special gift that will keep giving all summer long!
Wanango’s “Social Memberships” are available starting at only $240.
Social memberships include the use of the adult and kid pools, as well as the pickle-ball and bocce-ball courts.
For more information, call the Pro Shop at 814-676-8133 – select option #1.
Treat “Mom” to a fantastic Mother’s Day Brunch at Wanango on Sunday, May 8th!
Reservations are required.
To make a reservation, call 814-676-8133 – select option #2.
Brunch is OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
