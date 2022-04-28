 

Wolf Administration Awards Nearly 160 County & Municipal Governments Funding for Waste and Recycling Programs

Thursday, April 28, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

recyclingHARRISBURG, Pa. – Nearly 160 county and municipal governments will be getting a boost to their recycling and leaf-collection programs this year, thanks to $30.5 million in Recycling Development and Implementation Grants from the Wolf Administration.

Grants were awarded to 157 county and municipal governments for recycling collections and education, as well as leaf litter pickup.

“These grants help bolster recycling in communities all over Pennsylvania and reduce the amount of waste going into our landfills,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “Whether it’s from increased education for residents or an entire facility for sorting recyclables, these grants are making a difference.”

Many of the grants are for community leaf collection programs. Leaf litter cannot be sent to landfills, and many municipalities prohibit open burning.

“Composting leaf waste from residential areas is safer and more environmentally friendly than burning leaves, which causes air pollution,” McDonnell said.

Pennsylvanians recycle approximately 6 million tons of materials per year. These materials are reintroduced into the manufacturing process, saving valuable resources, creating jobs and other economic benefits, and realizing vital environmental benefits.

Based on the 2017 Recycling Economic Impact Study, over 66,000 people are employed directly in the recycling marketplace, while nearly 110,000 others work via indirect or induced recycling-related jobs.  Recycling adds $22.6 billion to Pennsylvania’s state product. Recycling also is important to the commonwealth’s climate-change initiatives: nearly 10 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions are avoided each year. This is equivalent to removing 2.15 million cars (or approximately 25%) from Pennsylvania’s roads annually.

Through the grant program, municipalities and counties in Pennsylvania are eligible for up to 90 % funding of approved recycling program costs. Municipalities that are designated financially distressed under the Financial Distressed Communities Act are eligible to receive funding for an additional 10 % of approved costs. Grants were also awarded based on programs designed to meet current market demands for recyclable goods.

Examples of eligible projects include operating leaf compost facilities, developing web-based programs on recycling for consumers, expanding recycling processing facilities, installing data collection systems on recycling vehicles, continuing and creating curbside recycling programs, and developing educational materials to encourage residents to properly recycle.

The grants align with Governor Wolf’s Litter Action Plan, an initiative that seeks to not only clean up litter across the commonwealth, but to prevent littering from taking place.

The Litter Action Plan was developed after a comprehensive state study by DEP and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) with a focus on changing littering behavior.

In addition to examples and suggestions for the General Assembly, local governments, businesses, and the public, the study report outlined 16 recommendations for the commonwealth, including DEP’s current work to provide convenient and affordable access to waste disposal and recycling services in rural areas of Pennsylvania where trash collection and recycling services are currently not economically feasible. DEP announces the grants under Section 902 of the Municipal Waste Planning, Recycling and Waste Reduction Act.

The awardees and grant amounts are listed below by county:

Allegheny County
Bridgeville Borough $229,250
Fox Chapel Borough $83,503
Penn Hills Municipality $211,714
West Mifflin Borough $71,568
Crafton Borough $65,841
Elizabeth Township $276,085
Pittsburgh City $349,557
Armstrong County
Armstrong County $350,000
Beaver County
Beaver County $350,000
Aliquippa City $70,000
Beaver Borough $109,215
Rochester Township $19,143
Patterson Township $216,000
Berks County
Wyomissing Borough $100,343
Muhlenberg Township $348,392
Sinking Spring Borough $134,518
Maidencreek Township $78,813
Heidelberg Township $264,804
Bernville Borough $158,818
Kenhorst Borough $212,540
Laureldale Borough $314,139
Mohnton Borough $88,308
Spring Township $346,234
Exeter Township $345,477
Berks County Solid Waste Authority $100,206
Robesonia Borough $129,154
Reading City $347,235
Blair County
Intermunicipal Relations Committee $317,847
Altoona City $278,271
Logan Township $216,195
Bucks County
Lower Makefield Township $78,195
Quakertown Borough $244,640
Middletown Township $132,713
Butler County
Mars Borough $140,069
Cranberry Township $350,000
Cambria County
Cambria County Solid Waste Authority $47,414
Cameron County
Cameron County $127,444
Carbon County
Towamensing Township $51,625
Centre County
Centre County $350,000
Spring Township $268,335
State College Borough $344,950
Bellefonte Borough $310,070
Harris Township $69,692
Snow Shoe Township $136,256
Centre Hall Borough $316,157
Philipsburg Borough $44,268
Millheim Borough $55,500
Clearfield County
Curwensville Borough $203,684
Clearfield Borough $114,606
Lawrence Township $350,000
Clinton County
Clinton County Solid Waste Authority $349,844
Chester County
Caln Township $216,940
Chester County Solid Waste Authority $161,471
Upper Uwchlan Township $17,540
Phoenixville Borough $272,093
East Fallowfield Township $192,600
Southeastern Chester County Refuse Authority $295,862
South Coatesville Borough $8,224
Modena Borough $18,000
Columbia County
Berwick Borough $275,271
Cumberland County
Hampden Township $208,008
Middlesex Township $31,511
Cumberland County $346,076
Camp Hill Borough $219,396
Dauphin County
Lower Paxton Township $350,000
Hummelstown Borough $217,259
Middletown Borough $276,919
Harrisburg City $350,000
Delaware County
Springfield Township $116,507
Marple Township $171,468
Haverford Township $283,068
Folcroft Borough $50,100
Elk County
Ridgway Borough $212,025
Elk County $219,902
Erie County
Millcreek Township $350,000
Erie City $350,000
Edinboro Borough $291,103
Fairview Township $153,000
Erie County $334,622
Fayette County
North Union Township $67,500
Uniontown City $180,000
German Township $149,400
Connellsville City $80,919
Washington Township $49,500
Fayette County $350,000
Indiana County
Indiana County Solid Waste Authority $300,131
Jefferson County
Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority $339,022
Lackawanna County
Scranton City $350,000
Lackawanna County $9,530
Blakely Borough $114,414
Moosic Borough $267,368
Jessup Borough $195,975
Lancaster County
Lancaster City $73,183
East Petersburg Borough $1,404
Mount Joy Borough $208,693
West Earl Township $26,940
Lebanon County
Greater Lebanon Refuse Authority $80,782
North Lebanon Township $213,707
Lebanon City $8,041
Union Township $23,161
South Lebanon Township $339,103
Lehigh County
Allentown City $350,000
Coplay Borough $9,243
Salisbury Township $132,598
Emmaus Borough $65,421
Fountain Hill Borough $34,821
Whitehall Township $68,006
Luzerne County
Dallas Area Municipal Authority $350,000
West Wyoming Borough $206,729
Wyoming Borough $32,938
Exeter Borough $350,000
Duryea Borough $269,833
Lycoming County
Lycoming County $210,526
South Williamsport Borough $219,782
McKean County
Bradford City $117,160
Mercer County
Greenville Borough $41,171
Monroe County
Chestnuthill Township $350,000
Polk Township $78,626
Oak Grove Compost Processing $229,819
Monroe County Municipal Waste Management Authority $350,000
Smithfield Township $186,981
Coolbaugh Township $350,000
East Stroudsburg Borough $47,694
Montgomery County
Lower Moreland Township $310,748
Bridgeport Borough $32,229
Jenkintown Borough $139,500
Upper Dublin Township $350,000
Hatboro Borough $185,622
Whitemarsh Township $267,107
Abington Township $350,000
Upper Moreland Township $350,000
Plymouth Township $231,383
Northampton County
Upper Nazareth Township $114,489
First Regional Compost Authority $350,000
Bethlehem City $195,957
Forks Township $159,171
Palmer Township $350,000
Wilson Borough $44,352
Nazareth Borough $167,172
Northumberland County
Sunbury Municipal Authority $220,611
Shamokin City $114,016
Coal Township $350,000
Milton Borough $160,875
Philadelphia County
Philadelphia City $350,000
Pike County
Pike County $207,350
Snyder County
Snyder County $75,350
Tioga County
Mansfield Borough $59,394
Union County
Union County $114,908
Venango County
Venango County $300,286
Wayne County
Wayne County $219,717
Westmoreland County
Greensburg City $70,461
York County
West York Borough $103,607
Fairview Township $153,728
Red Lion Borough $9,198
Hanover Borough $282,125
Dallastown Borough $69,284
North Hopewell Township $303,964

