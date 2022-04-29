4-28 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Wins ‘Battle of the Brysons’ Over Clarion-Limestone; Fox Has Huge Game to Lift Karns City Softball to Ninth Straight Win



NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Bryson Bain went 2-for-4 with four RBI at the plate and also out-dueled Clarion-Limestone’s Bryson Huwar on the mound in the “Battle of the Brysons” as Redbank Valley beat the Lions, 7-2, on Thursday afternoon.

Leadoff hitter Owen Clouse scored three runs for the Bulldogs. Tate Minich also drove in a pair of runs for Redbank, which took a 4-0 lead after three innings on the way to the win.

Bain went five innings, striking out four and walking four while giving up two earned runs.

Ty Carrier and Minich worked the final two scoreless innings for the Bulldogs (6-2).

Huwar went 4 2/3 innings, striking out five without walking a batter. He gave up five runs, but only two were earned as C-L committed three errors.

Huwar also had a single and an RBI for the Lions.

Tommy Smith had a pair of hits for Clarion-Limestone (3-2).

CLARION 12, KEYSTONE 2 – Devon Lauer drove in three runs, and Cameron Lapinto went 2-for-2 with a pair of RBI as the Bobcats rallied from 2-1 down in the top of the third inning with three runs in the bottom of the frame and broke the game open with seven in the fifth to end it.

Lauer also picked up the win, going 3 2/3 innings in relief. He struck out four and only gave up one hit – the only hit of the game by the Panthers off the bat of Chaz Renninger.

Noah Harrison also drove in two runs for Clarion (6-3).

Nick Cosper got the loss for Keystone (0-8). He didn’t give up a hit in 2 2/3 innings of work, but walked five and gave up four runs – one earned.

CRANBERRY 7, KARNS CITY 3 – The Berries scored five times in their final two at-bats to dispatch the Gremlins.

Preston Forrest went 3-for-4 with three RBI. He also stole three bases. Nate Rembold also had a big day at the plate for Cranberry with three hits and an RBI.

Austin Shoup picked up the win. He scattered four hit in five innings, striking out seven and not issuing a walk.

Austin Fento worked the final two innings, fanning five.

Zach Blair had a pair of hits for Karns City.

Michael Neff got the loss. He struck out four in four innings, giving up two runs on five hits.

SOFTBALL

Ashley Fox homered, doubled, stole four bases, and knocked in five as Karns City won its ninth consecutive game with a 16-7, six-inning win over Cranberry.

Jada Polczynski went 4-for-4 with a double, four runs scored and two RBI.

Zoe King drove in three runs, Sara Patton went 2-for-5 with two RBIs, and Megan Whitmire also had a three-hit day for the Gremlins, who pounded out 21 hits.

Ally Walker got the win, working three innings.

Marra Patton worked two and Rossi McMillen closed things out in the sixth for Karns City.

KEYSTONE 10, CLARION 3 – The Panthers scored seven times in the top of the eighth inning to down the Bobcats.

Gabby Wolbert, Leah Exley, Bella Black, Emma Gruber, Cassidy Morris, and Rylie Colligan each had RBIs in the eighth.

Keystone trailed 3-1 in the sixth inning, but rallied to tie it on an Exley RBI double and a run-scoring single by Black.

Bowser had three hits for the Panthers.

Exley got the win, working all eight innings.

Payton Simko got the tough loss, going 7 2/3 innings and allowing four earned runs.

Noel Anthony was 3-for-4 and Simko homered for Clarion.

CLEARFIELD 6, BALD EAGLE 5 – Alaina Fedder blasted a walk-off, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth for the Bison.

Emma Hipps was 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored. She also got the win in the circle, striking out 18.

FOREST 17, UNION 2 – Emily Aites and Faith Dietrich homered for the Fires.

Madison McFarland had a three-hit day for Forest.

Izzy Flick got the win, striking out eight in three innings.

Mackenna Davis homered for Union.

OIL CITY 18, A-C VALLEY 14 – Avah Burke hit a pair of home runs, and Mackenzie Parks went 4-for-5 for the Falcons in this loss in a slugfest.

Lexi Bauer was 3-for-3 and Rylan Strauser 2-for-4 for A-C Valley.

