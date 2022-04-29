 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, April 29, 2022 @ 12:04 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Widespread frost before 8am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Patchy frost after 4am. Otherwise, mostly clear, with a low around 32. Light north wind.

Saturday – Patchy frost before 8am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Light east wind.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, then occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 66. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night – Occasional showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then showers likely. Low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Tuesday – Showers likely after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Chance of precipitation is 40%.


